Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tracking for $150M-$170M Domestic Box Office Opening
The long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water should open to at least $150 million-$170 million when sailing into North American theaters on Dec. 16, according to early tracking. And those are conservative estimates. Directed by James Cameron,The Way of Water hits the big screen more 13 years after Avatar made history in becoming the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, a crown it still wears today with more than $2.92 billion in ticket sales, counting re-releases and not adjusted for inflation. That includes a domestic tally of $785.2 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I,...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Avatar 2 has to become the third biggest film ever to start making money back, according to James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water has to earn a ridiculous amount of money at the box office in order to turn a profit.The costly film’s budget ballooned due to the creation of technology required by James Cameron to depict the film’s extended underwater sequences.In the director’s own words, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster – which is the most successful film of all time – is “very f***ing” expensive.In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film cost so much that he told the studio that Avatar: The Way of Water represented “the worst business case in movie history”.Elaborating...
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut
Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews
Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Avatar’ throws shade at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as a nerve-shredding flick finds itself in the streaming boiler
Avatar: The Way of Water is more than just a sequel to a sci-fi blockbuster from the late 2000s. The upcoming movie is the long-anticipated follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in cinematic history, surpassed only by Avengers: Endgame for a brief while until it reclaimed its crown with a limited re-release. As such, James Cameron is not only fighting his previous streak, but also going toe-to-toe with the biggest MCU movie in a completely different climate. The only question that remains is this: Will it actually manage to rise the box office challenge of its predecessor?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
CNBC
Disney's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets coveted China release
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
Daniel Craig reveals food he likes least during ‘favourite holiday’ Thanksgiving
Daniel Craig has revealed his least favourite Thanksgiving food as he names the US tradition his “favourite holiday”.The British-born Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, British actor Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (21 November), Craig – who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now.When asked by the host if he “understands” the sentiment behind the holiday, Craig...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1046M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2