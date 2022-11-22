Avatar: The Way of Water is more than just a sequel to a sci-fi blockbuster from the late 2000s. The upcoming movie is the long-anticipated follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in cinematic history, surpassed only by Avengers: Endgame for a brief while until it reclaimed its crown with a limited re-release. As such, James Cameron is not only fighting his previous streak, but also going toe-to-toe with the biggest MCU movie in a completely different climate. The only question that remains is this: Will it actually manage to rise the box office challenge of its predecessor?

