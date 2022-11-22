’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, this national-award-winning lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a mobile scavenger hunt, a craft beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods and a tree lighting celebration — all amid the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Read more about ’Tis the Season to Shop Local in our Winter 2022 Shop Issue of Discover Downtown.

