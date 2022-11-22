ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Crossing, PA

Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside?

’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, this national-award-winning lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a mobile scavenger hunt, a craft beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods and a tree lighting celebration — all amid the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Read more about ’Tis the Season to Shop Local in our Winter 2022 Shop Issue of Discover Downtown.
OCEANSIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Pacific Beach Town Council advocates protection of Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve views

The Pacific Beach Town Council has gotten involved in the city’s plan to replace fencing around the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve out of a desire to save views. Council Secretary Susan Crowers described the town council’s efforts to counter a City of San Diego proposal to erect a 6-foot chain link fence with strand barbed wire atop Crown Point Drive from Fortuna Avenue to Lamont Street. She said it would mar the view of the nature sanctuary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
DEL MAR, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Teens Visit Stores in Oceanside and Vista to Spread Important Message

OCEANSIDE, CA]: Fifteen teens spent their holiday break visiting nearly 20 alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista to conduct a Thanksgiving “Sticker Shock” campaign. Bilingual stickers placed on alcohol packages serve as a warning that allowing guests under 21 to consume alcohol anytime, including holiday festivities, is against the law.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Look mom!! We built a 'Pirate Ship Treehouse'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some people learned how to paint or garden during the pandemic; others set their sights and sails much higher. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to search for a pirate ship treehouse. I could have used a treasure map for this story, after a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA

