San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside?
’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, this national-award-winning lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a mobile scavenger hunt, a craft beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods and a tree lighting celebration — all amid the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Read more about ’Tis the Season to Shop Local in our Winter 2022 Shop Issue of Discover Downtown.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
The holiday season arrived faster than expected this year and there will be plenty of family-friendly events happening around San Diego County this Thanksgiving weekend.
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
pbmonthly.net
Pacific Beach Town Council advocates protection of Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve views
The Pacific Beach Town Council has gotten involved in the city’s plan to replace fencing around the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve out of a desire to save views. Council Secretary Susan Crowers described the town council’s efforts to counter a City of San Diego proposal to erect a 6-foot chain link fence with strand barbed wire atop Crown Point Drive from Fortuna Avenue to Lamont Street. She said it would mar the view of the nature sanctuary.
Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
northcountydailystar.com
Teens Visit Stores in Oceanside and Vista to Spread Important Message
OCEANSIDE, CA]: Fifteen teens spent their holiday break visiting nearly 20 alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista to conduct a Thanksgiving “Sticker Shock” campaign. Bilingual stickers placed on alcohol packages serve as a warning that allowing guests under 21 to consume alcohol anytime, including holiday festivities, is against the law.
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
La Mesa Chevron Owner Selling Gas for Under $4 in ‘the Spirit of Thanksgiving’
David Hallak says he’s losing $5,000 to $7,000 a day, but deep inside it “feels really good.”. Hallak, owner of a Chevron station in La Mesa, is lowering the price of his 87 octane unleaded gas to $3.99 a gallon for three days, fueling smiles at the pump.
NBC San Diego
Boater Finds 8-Foot-Long Navy Torpedo Floating Off California Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
Look mom!! We built a 'Pirate Ship Treehouse'
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some people learned how to paint or garden during the pandemic; others set their sights and sails much higher. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to search for a pirate ship treehouse. I could have used a treasure map for this story, after a...
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
