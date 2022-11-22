Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Retains Law Firm to Respond to Resident’s Lawsuit
The Edgecomb Select Board has retained Portland-based law firm Jensen Baird to respond to a lawsuit filed by an Edgecomb resident during a select board meeting at the town office on Monday, Nov. 14. Board Chair Dawn Murray said the town was served with a lawsuit on Nov. 8 for...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Contract changes sought for EMS hospital transfers
Woolwich Emergency Medical Services may join other area towns in providing ambulance patient transport services for Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick but several details must be worked out before the select board will sign a contract. Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast Hospital, and EMS Director Brian Carlton discussed the arrangement with the board Nov. 21.
WMTW
Paris select board accepts petition to recall school board members over gender ID proposal
PARIS, Maine — Set to go before voters in the Oxford Hills School District is an effort to recall two members of the school board. The action was taken in response to their support for a proposal related to student gender identity protections. Armand Norton has led the effort...
mainepublic.org
Portland officials recommend zoning changes to allow for construction of Roux Institute campus
The Portland Planning Board is recommending several zoning changes in the area near the former B&M Baked Bean factory to allow for construction of the campus of Northeastern University's Roux Institute, giving a major boost to the project. The project could eventually include housing, retail, offices, and academic and research...
lcnme.com
LEGAL NOTICE • PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that any flowerpots, dead plants, decorations, lights, extraneous objects or other temporarily attached items that are above ground level must be removed from the burial lots in the Brookland Cemetery by December 10, 2022. All other articles, which in our judgement are considered inappropriate or dangerous to our safe maintenance of cemetery grounds will be removed and taken away by the Brookland Cemetery maintenance team to ensure the safe and effective upkeep of the Brookland Cemetery.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back
ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
989wclz.com
Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts
The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: Windham’s smallest Biggest Buck of 1957
This story comes to us from a trusted eyewitness to an event that occurred 65 years ago this month at the height of Maine’s deer hunting season, November 1957. It seems a local resident, well-known to all around Windham as a good guy and an affable school bus driver, walked into the side entrance of H.H. Boody’s general store in North Windham and headed straight for the proprietor, Pete Philpot. For purposes of our story, we’ll name this customer Mr. Hunter.
lcnme.com
Town of Bremen
The Town of Bremen municipal office will be closed on November 24th and 25th for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
lcnme.com
Two Midcoast Fundraisers Join Forces
Fundraising professionals Bridget Alexander, of Wiscasset, and Kate Fletcher, of Warren, have teamed up to offer their extensive nonprofit experience to assist organizations in the Midcoast and throughout Maine. Their new company is Mighty Oaks Consulting. Alexander has a successful track record of program and budget development, which has resulted...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sees 14 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week
COVID-19 continues to linger in Lincoln County, as 14 new cases have been identified in residents in the past week, up from nine new cases the week before. According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Monday, Nov. 21, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 6,603 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 5,524 confirmed cases and 1,079 probable. The number of deaths in Lincoln County residents remained at 41.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
thewindhameagle.com
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
