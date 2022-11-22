ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alamedasun.com

Election Results Update (Part 2)

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters released the seventh update of the Nov. 8 General Election results Monday, Nov. 21. Incumbent Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft leads in the mayoral race. She has 17,164 (59.29%) total votes. Current City Councilmember Trish Herrera Spencer is second with 10,037 (34.67%) total votes. Barack D. Obama Shaw rounds out the three candidates with 1,748 (6.04%) votes.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Alameda County's Measure D passes easily

Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
TheAlmanac

Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee

Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland councilmember talks election results

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race. Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
santaclaranews.org

Winners and Losers in Non Santa Clara Races

In the San Jose Mayor’s race, City Councilmember Matt Mahan beat Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, 51.2 to 48.8 percent. Chavez got a lot of help from independent expenditures, including the 49ers who blew $700,000 helping her. According to press reports, she outspent Mahan 2-1 counting independent expenditures, and still lost. Chavez conceded last week.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Election victories show Oakland swung towards progressive candidates

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Progressive candidates for Oakland mayor, city council, and Alameda County District Attorney won big races this November, while status-quo candidates flopped at the polls. Oakland voters widely rejected candidates viewed as “pro-cop, anti-Black and anti-poor,” according to the Anti Police-Terror Project. “This is a strong rebuke to the tough-on-crime policies of […]
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race

The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
OAKLAND, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
MILPITAS, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Energy facility proposed for Coyote Valley

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

County actions impact Pescadero's future

Recently, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors took actions that could shape life in Pescadero in the coming years. Earlier this month the board allocated $903,000 for the purchase of the vacant property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Pescadero Creek Road and Stage Road. The lot at the center of town will eventually become a community gathering point. The supervisors also voted last week to continue the process of seeking approval for the construction of a replacement fire station next to Pescadero Middle/High School despite some opposition to the location. Constructing the new station ends the risk that a flood at the current location would impede emergency response. It also enables the county to extend its water pipeline to the school campus.
PESCADERO, CA
metrosiliconvalley.com

A Slice of San Jose History on Almaden Road

The ghost of late restaurant critic Joe Izzo walked me from House of Pizza to Sam’s Log Cabin, making Almaden Road a much better place. The history of House of Pizza should be required reading for every politician in this whole town, now and forever. The story should be issued to every City Hall employee, especially those in the planning department.
SAN JOSE, CA

