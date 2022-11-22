Read full article on original website
alamedasun.com
Election Results Update (Part 2)
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters released the seventh update of the Nov. 8 General Election results Monday, Nov. 21. Incumbent Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft leads in the mayoral race. She has 17,164 (59.29%) total votes. Current City Councilmember Trish Herrera Spencer is second with 10,037 (34.67%) total votes. Barack D. Obama Shaw rounds out the three candidates with 1,748 (6.04%) votes.
calmatters.network
Alameda County's Measure D passes easily
Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee
Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
A progressive won the District 3 supervisor race after trailing for nearly two weeks. How?
Justin Cummings trailed Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson by nearly 5 percentage points after Election Day. More than a week later, he pulled ahead, giving credence to the local axiom that Santa Cruz progressives just vote later.
Oakland councilmember talks election results
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race. Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the […]
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao makes history, becomes 1st Hmong mayor of major US city
As the first Hmong to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, Thao's win symbolizes long overdue visibility for a sometimes overlooked community.
milpitasbeat.com
Anu Nakka becomes first Indian-American elected to public office in Milpitas
Anu Nakka has been elected to the Milpitas Unified School District’s (MUSD) Board of Education. She is the first Indian-American ever to have been elected to public office in Milpitas. “I honestly didn’t expect so much support,” said Nakka in an interview with The Beat. “But I think it’s...
santaclaranews.org
Winners and Losers in Non Santa Clara Races
In the San Jose Mayor’s race, City Councilmember Matt Mahan beat Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, 51.2 to 48.8 percent. Chavez got a lot of help from independent expenditures, including the 49ers who blew $700,000 helping her. According to press reports, she outspent Mahan 2-1 counting independent expenditures, and still lost. Chavez conceded last week.
Once homeless, daughter of refugees, Sheng Thao addresses Oakland; To become city's 51st mayor
Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao will become Oakland's 51st mayor, beating out City Council Member Loren Taylor by less than 700 votes in ranked choice voting.
Price is right: Alameda County’s choice for DA makes history as first Black woman in the job
Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and...
Election victories show Oakland swung towards progressive candidates
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Progressive candidates for Oakland mayor, city council, and Alameda County District Attorney won big races this November, while status-quo candidates flopped at the polls. Oakland voters widely rejected candidates viewed as “pro-cop, anti-Black and anti-poor,” according to the Anti Police-Terror Project. “This is a strong rebuke to the tough-on-crime policies of […]
kalw.org
Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race
The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M
A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
Energy facility proposed for Coyote Valley
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
Half Moon Bay Review
County actions impact Pescadero's future
Recently, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors took actions that could shape life in Pescadero in the coming years. Earlier this month the board allocated $903,000 for the purchase of the vacant property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Pescadero Creek Road and Stage Road. The lot at the center of town will eventually become a community gathering point. The supervisors also voted last week to continue the process of seeking approval for the construction of a replacement fire station next to Pescadero Middle/High School despite some opposition to the location. Constructing the new station ends the risk that a flood at the current location would impede emergency response. It also enables the county to extend its water pipeline to the school campus.
Marin County DA sued for racial discrimination by former deputy district attorney
Former Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones, who is Black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment on the job. This comes as another group of employees says a photo of a staff member in blackface created a hostile work environment.
metrosiliconvalley.com
A Slice of San Jose History on Almaden Road
The ghost of late restaurant critic Joe Izzo walked me from House of Pizza to Sam’s Log Cabin, making Almaden Road a much better place. The history of House of Pizza should be required reading for every politician in this whole town, now and forever. The story should be issued to every City Hall employee, especially those in the planning department.
