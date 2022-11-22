Read full article on original website
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Remains of Pearl Harbor veteran to be laid to rest in Louisiana on 81st anniversary of attack
The remains of Louisiana native Houston Temples, who served in World War II, will return to his hometown Varnado to buried alongside family his family next month on the 81st anniversary of his death — the Pearl Harbor attack.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech. “Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I...
How the Bible Belt and the holy land are connected through agriculture
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The term Bible Belt is used to describe the prevalence of Christian practices in southern states, but the origin of the term might be as much about the agriculture as it is about the bible itself. Settling in a particular region of the United States...
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
Wild turkey from Louisiana for Thanksgiving? It's now possible thanks to conservation efforts
Chances are the turkey you’ll gobble this week was not shot in the wild. But here’s the thing: It could have been, thanks to decades of conservation efforts. Nationwide, the wild turkey has made a remarkable comeback after its numbers plummeted over much of the last century. In Louisiana, major progress has also occurred, though the state official overseeing wild turkey management says there’s still more work to do.
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
ZURIK: Cantrell administration refuses to turn over NOPD timesheets to Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has refused to turn over public records -- timesheets for NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie that Fox 8 requested as part of our Outside the Office investigation. The investigations raised questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Vappie, who is a member...
Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to 2020 charges of obscenity
39-year-old Travis Clark's plea earned him a sentence of three years supervised probation and a $1,000 fine.
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — New legislation filed in advance of the 88th Texas Legislative Session could lead to the removal of sales taxes on diaper products statewide. State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
