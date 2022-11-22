ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Kennedy Lancers will take on Emerald Ridge in football playoff game Saturday

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High Lancers varsity football team has a BIG playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, starting at 1 p.m.

This state playoff game will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and is part of the 2022 Washington State Championships – 4A State Football tournament.

The teams are both in the “final four,” and the winner of this matchup will advance to the final championship game, set for Dec. 3, 2022.

Last Saturday, the Lancers came back to beat Skyline to advance (read our previous coverage here), and to prepare for this big matchup, the team will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day.

Kennedy’s overall season record is 11-1, and Emerald Ridge is 10-2.

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

