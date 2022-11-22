Read full article on original website
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Hive Social's 24-year old founder said it was 'unsurprising' that Elon Musk acknowledged the existence of her small but growing social media app vying to lure Twitter users
Hive Social has shot to the top of Apple's App Store, joining a group of apps vying to replace Twitter. Elon Musk seemed to laugh off the competition.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Twitter Is Collapsing, and Nothing Can Replace It
Under Elon Musk the Twitter that so many people depend on may collapse. Roger McNamee on what comes next
Elon Musk says 'amnesty' coming for some suspended Twitter accounts
Musk says suspended Twitter accounts will be granted amnesty next week after holding a poll in which nearly three-fourths of users voted in the affirmative.
The Verge
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
KEDM
Looking to leave Twitter? Here are the social networks seeing new users now
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, many users of the social media platform have discussed taking their musings elsewhere — and some have actually done it. Some object to Musk's spreading of falsehoods, the rise in hate speech after he took over, his layoff of half of Twitter's staff and his reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's account. Some figure that the site will go down entirely at some point due to many of the company's engineers leaving the company. And some just say the site's best days are behind it.
The Age of Social Media Is Ending
It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
Musk announces 'amnesty' for banned Twitter accounts after poll
Elon Musk said Thursday many previously suspended Twitter accounts would be allowed back on the platform after a landslide of users responding to an informal poll by the new owner voted in favor of the move. It was the same type of "yes/no" informal poll of Twitter users that Musk devised to decide in favor of reinstating former president Donald Trump on the platform.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
