Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills took a bite out of the turkey and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Why was Dalvin Cook called for taunting against Dallas?
Cook and ex-Vikings assistant coach George Edwards got into it.
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller appreciates the passion he's seen from the Detroit Lions this season.
Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
