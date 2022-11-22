ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

E! News

See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
All Cardinals

Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH

