Michigan State

Steve Martin
2d ago

More you watch these childish republicans acting like a spoiled junior high kids every time they loose more glad we need to be there not in a adult positions.

thopZZ
1d ago

Thing that bothers me about all this is that they deny there could have possibly been issues and just dismiss these challenges with no investigations. What is the harm of doing the investigations, proving no fraud and finally putting the lid in these fraud allegations?

Save Dem
2d ago

So from now on this is what to expect from the republicans if they don’t get the election results they want. They’re just like toddlers

Michigan Advance

Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps

The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Lame Duck? Michigan session could be super lame this year

After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office. Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during...
MICHIGAN STATE
columbusfreepress.com

This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism

As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Kyra Harris Bolden named first Black woman on Michigan Supreme Court

Bolden said her career in law was inspired by the story of her great-grandfather, whose death was deemed accidental after his lynching. Michigan State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden will begin serving on the state’s Supreme Court at the start of 2023, making her the first Black woman in history to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
ADRIAN, MI
CBS Detroit

Biden to visit Michigan on Nov. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan on Nov. 29, the White House announced Tuesday.According to a press release, Biden will travel to Bay City to "discuss the progress we have made in the last two years, including by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out."The visit will be the first since Biden attended the Detroit Auto Show in September.At that time, the president announced the approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states, including Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3

A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE

