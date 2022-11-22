Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
The Walking Dead finale ending explained
The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend
The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
We Already Mourned the End of 'The Walking Dead' When Rick Grimes Left
The Walking Dead will end its much celebrated eleven season run on November 20 on AMC. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will mourn the show's conclusion. But true fans of the show know that the curtain fell on The Walking Dead after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) committed one final act of heroism before he was choppered off at the end of Season 8. Sure, the show carried on for three more seasons that included a five-year time jump after Rick's departure, but what he took with him when he left the horror phenomenon was irreplaceable. The void that was left by the group's first and most natural leader proved to be too much for showrunner Angela Kang, who was dealt a bad hand by coming in on the heels of the losing the show's most charismatic and compelling character. And though she did an admirable job of cobbling together pieces from a handful of supporting cast members to cover for the loss, no one was ever able to rise to the level of Lincoln's turn as Grimes.
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
