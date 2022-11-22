ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke

By Paula Jones
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comedian who visited L’Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among Baton Rouge audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk.

According to NBC News , 66-year-old comedian/actor, Sinbad suffered a debilitating ischemic stroke in October of 2020.

Now, two years later, Sinbad’s family says he’s making progress in efforts to relearn how to walk.

The 6’4 comedian, whose real name is David Adkins, has been a standout since he gained popularity in the early 1990’s, and it wasn’t only his height that initially caught people’s attention.

Known for his sharp wit and charismatic yet laid-back stage presence, Sinbad is also a talented actor who starred in popular movies such as “Houseguest,” “First Kid,” and “Jingle All the Way.”

In addition to this, he’s known for his role in the television series, “A Different World.”

The stroke Sinbad suffered in 2020 was reportedly the result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain, which necessitated surgery to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to his brain.

Though his initial prognosis after the surgery appeared promising, he suffered a second blood clot the following day, which meant undergoing the same surgery a second time.

Once he’d been transferred to a different hospital, physicians told Sinbad’s family he was experiencing swelling in his brain.

After this, his family said, “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.”

According to a July 2021 update from Sinbad’s loved ones, “His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’ And neither will we.”

Sinbad’s family created a website that details the comedian’s recovery process, the site can be accessed here .

