Cincinnati, OH

Only concern for Tulane, Fritz is beating Cincinnati

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Going 1-0 has never meant more to the Tulane football team than during Thanksgiving week.

On the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25), the No. 19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) face the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) at Nippert Stadium.

The game has obvious American Athletic Conference (AAC) implications that can get very confusing, but the simplest way that head coach Willie Fritz and Tulane would like to explain it is this: if the Green Wave beat Cincinnati, they will host the AAC Championship game at Yulman Stadium.

Watch the game live on WGNO on Friday at 11 a.m.

