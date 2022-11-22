ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ice Cube says he lost a $9-million movie deal after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xj4FW_0jKKCqpm00

Ice Cube will not get the COVID-19 vaccine — not even for $9 million.

On a new episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast , the rapper and actor revealed Sunday that he passed up a $9-million movie deal because he refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf— jab," Ice Cube said. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F— that jab and f— y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feel about me right now."

Last October, reports surfaced that the hip-hop musician had exited the Sony Pictures comedy "Oh Hell No" after declining a vaccination request from producers. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film was supposed to star Ice Cube and Jack Black, who is one of the producers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The project — which was set to launch production in Hawaii last winter — was reportedly delayed as a result of Ice Cube's departure. It's unclear if or when the film will move forward. A replacement for Ice Cube has not been announced.

"I didn't turn [$9 million] down," Ice Cube continued on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game."

"Them motherf— wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot. I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me."

The recording artist also said he "got lucky" and has not contracted COVID-19.

Medical experts have stated that the safest and most effective way to protect oneself against severe illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined additional ways of shielding oneself and others from the coronavirus.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 202

KMEC
2d ago

I'm sick of hearing how the vaccine is the only thing that will protect us from Covid-19!! I had the two vaccines and booster well I got Covid-19 and I was so sick!! My Dr offered another booster today and I said HELL NO! I'm not against vaccines either!

Reply(12)
54
Sergio Yanez
2d ago

Lol some people got the vaccine at work places for 100 dollares and some even for a cup of coffee go figure. something fishy when they try to bribe you for a vaccine. 🤔

Reply(4)
40
Chuck Bechard
2d ago

I have a lot of respect for you for doing that you stood up to your beliefs that cost you money but damn you stood up to your beliefs

Reply
28
Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
469K+
Followers
75K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy