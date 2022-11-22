Ice Cube says he lost a $9-million movie deal after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Ice Cube will not get the COVID-19 vaccine — not even for $9 million.

On a new episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast , the rapper and actor revealed Sunday that he passed up a $9-million movie deal because he refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf— jab," Ice Cube said. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F— that jab and f— y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feel about me right now."

Last October, reports surfaced that the hip-hop musician had exited the Sony Pictures comedy "Oh Hell No" after declining a vaccination request from producers. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film was supposed to star Ice Cube and Jack Black, who is one of the producers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The project — which was set to launch production in Hawaii last winter — was reportedly delayed as a result of Ice Cube's departure. It's unclear if or when the film will move forward. A replacement for Ice Cube has not been announced.

"I didn't turn [$9 million] down," Ice Cube continued on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game."

"Them motherf— wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot. I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me."

The recording artist also said he "got lucky" and has not contracted COVID-19.

Medical experts have stated that the safest and most effective way to protect oneself against severe illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined additional ways of shielding oneself and others from the coronavirus.

