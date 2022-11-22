Feast Out for Thanksgiving
Leave the cooking and washing up to others and dine out for Thanksgiving this year!
Indulge in tantalizing treats that appear just for this day – succulent carved meats, secret recipes of stuffing, puddings, salads, and of course, desserts.
Many Clearwater restaurants will be offering either buffets bursting with a bountiful bonanza or special holiday menus filled with popular Turkey Day requisites. You’re sure to find your own mouth-watering favorites among them.
Jimmy’s Fish House & Iguana Bar
521 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach
(727) 446-9720
www.facebook.com/Jimmys-Fish-House-Iguana-Bar-234922594811
SHOR American Seafood Grill
301 S Gulfview Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33767
727-373-4780
www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-regency-clearwater-beach-resort-and-spa/pierc/dining
Reserve online: www.exploretock.com/shoramericanseafoodgrill
This year, the resort will feature both an “In Room Feast” delivered directly to guestrooms, as well as a decadent holiday meal available in the SHOR American Seafood Grill.
The in-room option is available for guests staying overnight and will include a fully-prepared holiday meal set-up in the guestroom. The delicious meal will be served complete with decorative centerpiece, and the option of an after-dinner movie add-on where guests can enjoy a complimentary movie rental, popcorn, and a special sweet treat prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.
Additionally, SHOR American Seafood Grill will serve a holiday breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The menu will feature holiday classics ranging from a yogurt-marinated Statler style turkey breast to sage sausage dressing, as well as an assortment of fresh seafood.
Columbia Sand Key
1241 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach
727-596-8400
www.facebook.com/ColumbiaSandKey
Reservations are being accepted for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Columbia locations in Ybor City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Clearwater Beach and Celebration.
Clear Sky on Cleveland
418 Cleveland St, Clearwater
727-754-7244
https://clearskyoncleveland.com
https://www.facebook.com/clearskyoncleveland
Sea-Guini
430 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater, FL
727-450-0380
Blinkers Beachside, Steakhouse & Lounge
476 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
727-754-1757
Facebook: www.facebook.com/blinkersbeachside
Thanksgiving 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
K Club Bistro at the Karol Hotel
2675 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762
727-273-8760
Reservations online: https://www.thekarolhotel.com/dining/k-club-bar-bistro-menu
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thekarolhotel
Event: www.thekarolhotel.com/events/clearwater/thanksgiving-feast?fbclid=IwAR2Eoro0iV2aBhNQWWAnbEvcqz3QKKtaen9-k3zzv65G_RnSgTA_NHQNTJM
Carving stations, mashed potato bar, build-your-own pie station, oh my! Celebrate all that you’re thankful for with a Thanksgiving Feast served up by K Club Bistro. Indulge in a Turkey Trio Carving Station, Mashed Potato Bar with all the fixins, Andouille Cornbread Stuffing, Fried Green Beans with Smoked Ranch Sauce and so much more! Topped off with a Build Your Own Pie Station. And we’ll do the dishes!
Rusty’s Bistro @ Sheraton Sand Key Resort
1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach
(727) 595-1611
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/details/tpasi-sheraton-sand-key-resort/5961938
Facebook: www.facebook.com/rustysbistro
Reservations online: www.opentable.com/rustys-bistro-at-sheraton-sand-key?corrid=74c59d29-f815-4c17-a1f6-bb5147cb54df&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2022-11-24T19%3A15%3A00
or email Alea.lopez@sheratonsandkey.com for parties of 10 or more
Yacht StarShip Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise
Tampa dock: 603 Channelside Dr Tampa
Clearwater dock: 25 Causeway Blvd Clearwater
(813) 223-7999
www.facebook.com/yachtstarship
More info: www.yachtstarship.com/event/clearwater-thanksgiving-cruises/?fbclid=IwAR07N8i0vhGRybH-OICASzza8iMydpQ_yNGc09oYt2DO0Dh_tZeOIWZJ5c4
Cruise Information:
Location: 25 Causeway Boulevard Slip #55, Clearwater, FL 33767
Vessel: Yacht StarShip IV – View Details
Cruise Times:
Cruise 1 | Boards: 11:30 AM, Cruises: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Cruise 2 | Boards: 3:00 PM, Cruises: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Cruise 3 | Boards: 6:30 PM, Cruises: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Price Range:
Prices are subject to change based on timing and availability. During the time of booking an administrative & processing fee, a $3 marine fee, and a $10 gratuity fee will be added. We do not accept vouchers or offer discounts on holiday cruises.
Adult: $69.95 – $129.95
Child (ages 2-12): $44.95 – $104.95
Infant (1 and under): Free, but please include them on the reservation.
Groups of 25+ Passengers: Please call 813-223-7999 or email Sales@YachtStarShip.com to book.
Ticket Includes:
- 2-Hour Cruise
- Holiday Buffet Meal
- Cash Bar
- Coffee, Iced Tea, and Water Service Included
- Seating Will Be Reserved on Private Tables
- DJ Entertainment
Ocean Hai
100 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach
727-281-9544
www.facebook.com/OceanHaiRestaurant
Online reservations: www.opentable.com/r/ocean-hai-restaurant-wyndham-hotel-clearwater?_gl=1*vcn3oq*_ga*MjE0MzgwNzQ5MC4xNjY5MTQ1NDQ5*_ga_VPDL041GZF*MTY2OTE0NTQ0OC4xLjEuMTY2OTE0NTQ1Mi41Ni4wLjA
Enjoy a Grand Thanksgiving meal with family and friends while soaking in our beautiful Gulf views and indulging in our elevated buffet. This offering will have various stations including a carving station, traditional favorites, and an amazing dessert spread. Reservations are required.
1 p.m. – 9 p.m. , $55.00 per person
Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse
2930 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater
727-469-7777
Seltzerssteakhouse.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeltzersClearwater
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Papas New York Diner
1764 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
727-446-8283
https://www.papasnewyorkdiner.com
Duff’s Buffett
26111 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763
727-303-3301
https://duffs-buffet.business.site
Traditional buffet with holiday favorites such as turkey and ham. No reservations accepted – first come, first served.
With choices like these, there’s more than enough reason to be thankful for the bounty. Enjoy your holiday!
Featured image by Jed Owen on UnSplash
