Feast Out for Thanksgiving

Leave the cooking and washing up to others and dine out for Thanksgiving this year!

Indulge in tantalizing treats that appear just for this day – succulent carved meats, secret recipes of stuffing, puddings, salads, and of course, desserts.

Many Clearwater restaurants will be offering either buffets bursting with a bountiful bonanza or special holiday menus filled with popular Turkey Day requisites. You’re sure to find your own mouth-watering favorites among them.

Jimmy’s Fish House & Iguana Bar

521 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach

www.jimmysfishhouse.net

(727) 446-9720

www.facebook.com/Jimmys-Fish-House-Iguana-Bar-234922594811

SHOR American Seafood Grill

301 S Gulfview Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33767

727-373-4780

www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-regency-clearwater-beach-resort-and-spa/pierc/dining

Reserve online: www.exploretock.com/shoramericanseafoodgrill

This year, the resort will feature both an “In Room Feast” delivered directly to guestrooms, as well as a decadent holiday meal available in the SHOR American Seafood Grill.

The in-room option is available for guests staying overnight and will include a fully-prepared holiday meal set-up in the guestroom. The delicious meal will be served complete with decorative centerpiece, and the option of an after-dinner movie add-on where guests can enjoy a complimentary movie rental, popcorn, and a special sweet treat prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.

Additionally, SHOR American Seafood Grill will serve a holiday breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The menu will feature holiday classics ranging from a yogurt-marinated Statler style turkey breast to sage sausage dressing, as well as an assortment of fresh seafood.

Columbia Sand Key

1241 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach

http://columbiarestaurant.com

727-596-8400

www.facebook.com/ColumbiaSandKey

Reservations are being accepted for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Columbia locations in Ybor City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Clearwater Beach and Celebration.

Clear Sky on Cleveland

418 Cleveland St, Clearwater

727-754-7244

https://clearskyoncleveland.com

https://www.facebook.com/clearskyoncleveland

Sea-Guini

430 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater, FL

727-450-0380

www.seaguini.com

Blinkers Beachside, Steakhouse & Lounge

476 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

727-754-1757

www.blinkersbeachside.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/blinkersbeachside

Thanksgiving 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

K Club Bistro at the Karol Hotel

2675 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762

727-273-8760

Reservations online: https://www.thekarolhotel.com/dining/k-club-bar-bistro-menu

www.thekarolhotel.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thekarolhotel

Event: www.thekarolhotel.com/events/clearwater/thanksgiving-feast?fbclid=IwAR2Eoro0iV2aBhNQWWAnbEvcqz3QKKtaen9-k3zzv65G_RnSgTA_NHQNTJM

Carving stations, mashed potato bar, build-your-own pie station, oh my! Celebrate all that you’re thankful for with a Thanksgiving Feast served up by K Club Bistro. Indulge in a Turkey Trio Carving Station, Mashed Potato Bar with all the fixins, Andouille Cornbread Stuffing, Fried Green Beans with Smoked Ranch Sauce and so much more! Topped off with a Build Your Own Pie Station. And we’ll do the dishes!

Rusty’s Bistro @ Sheraton Sand Key Resort

1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach

(727) 595-1611

www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/details/tpasi-sheraton-sand-key-resort/5961938

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rustysbistro

Reservations online: www.opentable.com/rustys-bistro-at-sheraton-sand-key?corrid=74c59d29-f815-4c17-a1f6-bb5147cb54df&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2022-11-24T19%3A15%3A00

or email Alea.lopez@sheratonsandkey.com for parties of 10 or more

Yacht StarShip Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise

Tampa dock: 603 Channelside Dr Tampa

Clearwater dock: 25 Causeway Blvd Clearwater

www.yachtstarship.com

(813) 223-7999

www.facebook.com/yachtstarship

More info: www.yachtstarship.com/event/clearwater-thanksgiving-cruises/?fbclid=IwAR07N8i0vhGRybH-OICASzza8iMydpQ_yNGc09oYt2DO0Dh_tZeOIWZJ5c4

Cruise Information:

Location: 25 Causeway Boulevard Slip #55, Clearwater, FL 33767

Vessel: Yacht StarShip IV – View Details

Cruise Times:

Cruise 1 | Boards: 11:30 AM, Cruises: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Cruise 2 | Boards: 3:00 PM, Cruises: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Cruise 3 | Boards: 6:30 PM, Cruises: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Price Range:

Prices are subject to change based on timing and availability. During the time of booking an administrative & processing fee, a $3 marine fee, and a $10 gratuity fee will be added. We do not accept vouchers or offer discounts on holiday cruises.

Adult: $69.95 – $129.95

Child (ages 2-12): $44.95 – $104.95

Infant (1 and under): Free, but please include them on the reservation.

Groups of 25+ Passengers: Please call 813-223-7999 or email Sales@YachtStarShip.com to book.

Ticket Includes:

2-Hour Cruise

Holiday Buffet Meal

Cash Bar

Coffee, Iced Tea, and Water Service Included

Seating Will Be Reserved on Private Tables

DJ Entertainment

Ocean Hai

100 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach

www.oceanhaiclearwater.com

727-281-9544

www.facebook.com/OceanHaiRestaurant

Online reservations: www.opentable.com/r/ocean-hai-restaurant-wyndham-hotel-clearwater?_gl=1*vcn3oq*_ga*MjE0MzgwNzQ5MC4xNjY5MTQ1NDQ5*_ga_VPDL041GZF*MTY2OTE0NTQ0OC4xLjEuMTY2OTE0NTQ1Mi41Ni4wLjA

Enjoy a Grand Thanksgiving meal with family and friends while soaking in our beautiful Gulf views and indulging in our elevated buffet. This offering will have various stations including a carving station, traditional favorites, and an amazing dessert spread. Reservations are required.

1 p.m. – 9 p.m. , $55.00 per person

Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse

2930 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater

727-469-7777

Seltzerssteakhouse.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeltzersClearwater

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Papas New York Diner

1764 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL

727-446-8283

https://www.papasnewyorkdiner.com

Duff’s Buffett

26111 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763

727-303-3301

https://duffs-buffet.business.site

Traditional buffet with holiday favorites such as turkey and ham. No reservations accepted – first come, first served.

With choices like these, there’s more than enough reason to be thankful for the bounty. Enjoy your holiday!

Featured image by Jed Owen on UnSplash

Related articles:

Best Restaurants for Mother’s Day

Treat Your Sweetie to Dinner on Valentine’s Day