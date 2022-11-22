ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science

Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
IOWA STATE
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis

He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Picky Eater FINALLY Eats Childhood Delicacy

Don't judge me for this, but I've never had mac and cheese before!. "Kerri, what's wrong with your childhood? Who hurt you so badly that you've never actually had macaroni and cheese?" My answer to that question is...me. I've hurt myself for being so picky!. I was always a picky...
IOWA STATE
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa

It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year.
IOWA STATE
Iowans, Can You Return Used Clothes to Target?

I'm not one who likes to return items to stores after I've purchased something. I'm pretty sure it's a combination of forgetfulness and laziness but I never return stuff. Usually, if I buy clothes that end up not fitting correctly, I'll just lose them in a closet or donate them.
IOWA STATE
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
Over 100 Animals Found Dead On Iowa Farm

People really show their true colors when it comes to the care that they give their animals. That’s what happened with an animal rescue this week. Over 100 animals were found dead on an animal farm Monday after groups were called to investigate a report of a dead sheep.
IOWA STATE
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
Iowa, Don’t Give Your Dog A Turkey Bone At Thanksgiving. Give Them This Instead

If you too are headed (or staying) to a house with doggos in it, you probably want them to have a seat at the Thanksgiving table, but be careful what you feed them. I'm headed to a house that will have at least 2 pups at it. There will be food galore and I'm sure both of the dogs will be interested in what's on the menu. My family are all experienced pet parents and we love giving the dogs a snack when we're having a feast. But you have to pay attention to what you feed them.
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

