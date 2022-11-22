Read full article on original website
informnny.com
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon. Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning. Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Lisa Stanford talks Boonville's Christmas Parade Saturday, November 26
BOONVILLE- HO HO HO! Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday, November 26. In what has evolved into a traditional parade, the crowds seem to grow each year, with families attending from surrounding communities to see Santa Claus. This year, the parade will begin at the corner of Main...
96.9 WOUR
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
wwnytv.com
With 70+ inches of snow, community struggles to free itself
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Days after the snowstorm, there are real concerns in some of the hardest-hit areas about getting help to people who may need it because of all the snow that hasn’t been cleared. “First-time homeowners - and we got a rude awakening,” said Ryan...
wwnytv.com
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday. The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
adirondackalmanack.com
Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm
On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:. Think you dropped the ball, Mayor...
wwnytv.com
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in the region this weekend and emergency management officials warn it could weigh down roofs that are already stressed by snow. A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down...
wwnytv.com
Paddock Arcade almost ready for grand opening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the past couple of months, Jake Johnson Properties has done a half-million dollar renovation of the historic Paddock Arcade complete with fresh paint inside and out, a new door, and a big lit-up sign. Heat will also be restored to the building’s main concourse.
informnny.com
Alexandria Bay Port of Entry preps for pre-pandemic Thanksgiving traffic
WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s the calm before the storm. Thanksgiving travel along the Northern Border is expected to be back to normal this year as all COVID-19 travel requirements were lifted earlier this year. Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Assistant Director Kurt Tennant said that traffic...
wwnytv.com
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snow, snow & more snow!
(WWNY) - We have snow pics from last weekend’s storm. North country residents were loving it, hating it, stuck in it, and having fun in it. In the north country you can’t ignore the snow, you just have to embrace it. That’s exactly what Laura Myers’ husband did...
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
wnypapers.com
State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
wwnytv.com
Watertown gives property owners more time to clear sidewalks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown property owners are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks, but after this latest lake effect storm, the city will give residents more time to clean up before issuing citations. You can find areas of the city where the sidewalk is nowhere to be seen...
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
