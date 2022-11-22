ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wwnytv.com

Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon. Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning. Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3,...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York

The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

With 70+ inches of snow, community struggles to free itself

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Days after the snowstorm, there are real concerns in some of the hardest-hit areas about getting help to people who may need it because of all the snow that hasn’t been cleared. “First-time homeowners - and we got a rude awakening,” said Ryan...
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday. The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm

On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in the region this weekend and emergency management officials warn it could weigh down roofs that are already stressed by snow. A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Paddock Arcade almost ready for grand opening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the past couple of months, Jake Johnson Properties has done a half-million dollar renovation of the historic Paddock Arcade complete with fresh paint inside and out, a new door, and a big lit-up sign. Heat will also be restored to the building’s main concourse.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snow, snow & more snow!

(WWNY) - We have snow pics from last weekend’s storm. North country residents were loving it, hating it, stuck in it, and having fun in it. In the north country you can’t ignore the snow, you just have to embrace it. That’s exactly what Laura Myers’ husband did...
FORT DRUM, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown gives property owners more time to clear sidewalks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown property owners are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks, but after this latest lake effect storm, the city will give residents more time to clean up before issuing citations. You can find areas of the city where the sidewalk is nowhere to be seen...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

