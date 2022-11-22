Read full article on original website
DMVA Offers ‘Walk-In Wednesdays’ Hiring Events at All Six Veterans Homes Throughout the Commonwealth
Annville, PA - If you are looking for employment and want an interview without all the hassle, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has the perfect opportunity for you, and it is convenient and easy. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, the DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday at...
Governor Wolf: New Jobs Coming to Luzerne County with CVS Health Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that CVS Health will create and retain 912 total jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility in Luzerne County. “It’s a big win for Pennsylvania when a nationally-renowned company like CVS Health expands operations in the commonwealth,” said...
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Announces Partnership with Penn State Extension to Expand Access to High-Speed Internet
Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson announced that the Authority unanimously voted on November 10 to contract with Penn State Extension to develop and update state broadband maps to directly enable the commonwealth to maximize its federal funding allocation for high-speed internet expansion.
PENNSYLVANIA’S FIREARMS DEER SEASON TO KICK OFF SATURDAY
