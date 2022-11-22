Read full article on original website
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Stanford professor who challenged lockdowns and 'scientific clerisy' declares academic freedom 'dead'
Stanford University professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya declared academic freedom "dead" after he objected to COVID lockdown policies during the pandemic and was deplatformed.
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
wonkhe.com
Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all
One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
Opinion: Paid Internships Can Provide HS Students with Something No College Counselor Can
With inflation and college costs rapidly increasing, it’s no wonder many high school seniors aren’t sure about the next step to take. Should they pursue a short-term certificate or a four-year degree? Is it possible to enroll in a good school without accruing too much debt? Which degrees and certificates lead to good-paying jobs? For […]
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
Essence
The LSAT May Become Optional For Aspiring Law Students
An American Bar Association accreditation panel recently voted to do away with using the Law School Admission Test. The formula for becoming a lawyer has mostly been to score high on the LSATs, get admitted into law school and eventually pass the bar. According to new reports though, that age-old process is probably going to change soon. The Wall Street Journal American reported that a panel associated with the American Bar Association (ABA) that’s responsible for accrediting U.S. law schools has voted to drop the LSAT as an admission requirement.
usafa.edu
Senior cadet selected as Academy’s 43rd Rhodes scholar
Cadet 1st Class James Landy, recipient of the Rhodes scholarship. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — –U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class James Landy, Class of 2023, has been selected for a highly competitive Rhodes Scholarship, a fully funded postgraduate program at the University of Oxford in England.
