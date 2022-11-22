ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fox News

Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Fox News

Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'

A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
TheConversationCanada

Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive

Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
wonkhe.com

Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all

One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
elearningindustry.com

Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators

Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
The Conversation U.S.

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
Essence

The LSAT May Become Optional For Aspiring Law Students

An American Bar Association accreditation panel recently voted to do away with using the Law School Admission Test. The formula for becoming a lawyer has mostly been to score high on the LSATs, get admitted into law school and eventually pass the bar. According to new reports though, that age-old process is probably going to change soon. The Wall Street Journal American reported that a panel associated with the American Bar Association (ABA) that’s responsible for accrediting U.S. law schools has voted to drop the LSAT as an admission requirement.
usafa.edu

Senior cadet selected as Academy’s 43rd Rhodes scholar

Cadet 1st Class James Landy, recipient of the Rhodes scholarship. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — –U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class James Landy, Class of 2023, has been selected for a highly competitive Rhodes Scholarship, a fully funded postgraduate program at the University of Oxford in England.
