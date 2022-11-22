Read full article on original website
Bobby Ray Spence
Bobby Ray Spence 85 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday November 23, 2022 at Woodside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Gilead, he had been in failing health since July. Bobby was born September 10, 1937 in Raycel, West Virginia to the late Ransom and Erma (Bloomer) Spence. He was married June 1, 1957 to Norma (Legates) Spence who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Kenny and Bobby Ray; brother David, Jimmie, and Billy; and sisters Brenda Fried and Nina Stafford.
Oneata M. “Polly” Schimpf
Oneata M. “Polly” Schimpf, 90 of the New Washington-Sulphur Springs area passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Polly was born December 4, 1931 in Crestline to the late Wilma Smith Black. She was married November 16, 1957 to Donald F. Schimpf who preceded her in death on June 30, 2022. Polly was also preceded in death by one sister Katherine Marino.
Lucille M. Traxler
Lucille M. Traxler, age 89, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Millcreek Care Facility, in Galion, Ohio. Lucille was born on August 25, 1933 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Clarence and Lottie (Dawson) Traxler, both of whom are deceased. She is survived by a niece...
Prep bowling league begins first season
FINDLAY — Bowling has exploded onto the high school sports scene in recent years. Crawford County and North Central Ohio are no exceptions. The tremendous interest in the sport has allowed for the formation of the Northern Ohio Bowling League, with seven teams participating in the inaugural season. The...
Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems
MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
Bucyrus keglers split with Wynford
BUCYRUS — Wynford and Bucyrus began their league bowling dual matches on Tuesday at Suburban Lanes. The Lady Redmen defeated the Lady Royals, 1803-1628. In the process, Bucyrus set two team records — the team high game of 739 and the high two game series of 1380,. Kailey...
Bucyrus Police release footage of shootout…suspect charged
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Department Captain Tom Walker released dash and body cam video from the November 11th shootout between Bucyrus Police and a Centerburg man. Officer Devin Wireman (K9 Handler) and Lt. Curt Bursby (2nd-shift supervisor) were directly involved in the shooting. In a news release issued earlier, Captain Walker identified specific points of significance, including:
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Special meeting set to discuss tax credits and other revenue options
BUCYRUS—As the city faces a looming final crisis, members of the Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee met Monday evening to discuss solutions, including a reduction or elimination of the tax credit given to out-of-town workers. First to address the committee was Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer. Chief Assenheimer told...
Police release images of suspected armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY—The Upper Sandusky Police are looking for any information to assist in identifying the person in these photos. The subject was involved in an armed robbery at Subway in Upper Sandusky. If you can identify this person or the vehicle, please call the Upper Sandusky Police Department at...
