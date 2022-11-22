Bobby Ray Spence 85 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday November 23, 2022 at Woodside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Gilead, he had been in failing health since July. Bobby was born September 10, 1937 in Raycel, West Virginia to the late Ransom and Erma (Bloomer) Spence. He was married June 1, 1957 to Norma (Legates) Spence who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Kenny and Bobby Ray; brother David, Jimmie, and Billy; and sisters Brenda Fried and Nina Stafford.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO