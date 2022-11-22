Utah leaders present Salt Lake City for further Olympic consideration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah leaders including Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave a presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Future Host Commission on Tuesday. The presentation is part of an ongoing effort to bring the Olympic Games back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or 2034.

The CEO and President of the Salt Lake City-Utah (SLC-UT) Committee for the Games Fraser Bullock said the presentation was a positive step toward bringing the Winter Games back to America.

“These interactions with the Commission have been a valuable two-way feedback tool,” said Bullock. “While this process is focused on 2030, we made it clear we are available to host in either 2030 or 2034, whenever it best meets the needs of both the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, as well as our Utah host communities.”

Speakers for the presentation included Gov. Cox, Mayor Mendenhall, Bullock, US Olympic & Paralympics Committee (USOPC) Chair Susanne Lyons, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland, SLC-UT Chair Catherine Norman, and Chief of Athlete Experience Lindsey Vonn.

The group each touched upon Utah as a “State of Sport,” talking about the Utah’s love for the Games, for sport and healthy competition, and the legacy of the 2002 Winter Games . The presentation also included a master plan to host the games again, showcasing Utah’s preparedness with existing infrastructure.

As the conversation of where the 2030 and the 2034 Olympic Winter Games will be hosted continues, the SLC-UT Committee expressed confidence in Utah being a contender.

“We feel the the IOC sees great value in our vision for the Games and we are optimistic about the Winter Games returning to America in either 2030 or 2034,” said Bullock.

The IOC is expected to meet in Fall 2023, when it could decide on where the upcoming Winter Olympics will be held. Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan remain as the top contenders to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo and is scheduled to begin that February.

