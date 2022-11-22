Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
NYC Council approves massive Queens housing plan after developer concessions
A rendering of a building that would go up in Astoria as part of the Innovation QNS project. The New York City Council is expected to approve the $2 billion housing development project. The estimated $2 billion development would essentially create a new neighborhood in what supporters say is an underutilized industrial section of Queens. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
cityandstateny.com
New York City will cut some of its 21,000 vacant government positions
New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
qchron.com
Legal victory for homecare workers
Homecare workers recently won a major victory in the fight to recover wages they are owed. Judge David Cohen of the New York County Supreme Court ruled last week that former homecare workers employed by Premier Home Health Care Services, a major employer of such aides in Flushing and citywide, may proceed with a class action suit to be paid back wages for uncompensated 24-hour shifts.
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
therealdeal.com
KKR dumps Manhattan office plans
KKR is the latest firm to bail on office plans as the sector continues to be shaped by remote work. The private equity giant was looking at 300,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 341 Ninth Avenue in West Chelsea Insider reported. The firm was considering the space near its Hudson Yards headquarters for possible consolidation of its other Manhattan office spaces, but has since scrapped its plans.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Councilmember Rivera demands NYCHA follow simple guidance to streamline repairs process
The testing lab that found arsenic in the water at the Riis Houses may have retracted its findings, but that’s cold comfort for the building’s residents, who have a massive backlog of other problems. Nor residents at Wald Houses or Baruch Houses — other New York Housing Authority...
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
Brownsville residents rally for new streetlights to make streets safer
The street that Brownsville residents are hoping receives better lighting is Watkins Street. They say that there are just two working street lights with long stretches of the block with no visibility at all, inviting criminals to attack.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
Brooklyn barber offers asylum seekers free housing, haircuts
A barber in Brooklyn, who knows what it's like to start a life in a new country, is opening his heart and his home to immigrants seeking asylum in New York.
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area
As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bar Association shows appreciation for court attorneys at special reception
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Behind every good judge is an exhausted court attorney so the Brooklyn Bar Association held a Court Attorney’s Reception at the BBA building on Remsen Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to celebrate the “unsung heroes” of the courthouse. “We talk about all the...
