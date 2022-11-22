Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area. State police confirm this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they found two individuals killed by gunfire.

They are currently interviewing people in that area and tell NEWS10 there is no threat to the public at this time. NEWS10 has also learned that Schenectady police are assisting in the investigation and have a section of Union Avenue closed off near University Place connected to this case. For reference that is right near the Union College campus.

NEWS10 has also received information that the suspect was on his way to turn himself in, but was taken into custody by members of another agency.

NEWS10 has spoken to Union College who are aware of the ongoing investigation and also say there is no threat to the campus. This is an ongoing investigation and stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.

