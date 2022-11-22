ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNjNI_0jKKAC2U00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area. State police confirm this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they found two individuals killed by gunfire.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

They are currently interviewing people in that area and tell NEWS10 there is no threat to the public at this time. NEWS10 has also learned that Schenectady police are assisting in the investigation and have a section of Union Avenue closed off near University Place connected to this case. For reference that is right near the Union College campus.

NEWS10 has also received information that the suspect was on his way to turn himself in, but was taken into custody by members of another agency.

Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest in Albany

NEWS10 has spoken to Union College who are aware of the ongoing investigation and also say there is no threat to the campus. This is an ongoing investigation and stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Al M
2d ago

Once again the demon kratts messed up again from controlling the gun violence and the crimes!!! why did new york City voted the demon kratts in office again, all the crimes and deaths related to gun violence is on all the demon kratts!!! May God help us all!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady police investigating shots fired call

Schenectady police are at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. They say they are investigating a report of shots fired and a male lying in the street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other details are being released at this time. NewsChannel 13 has a crew at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DA gets restraining order against Saratoga officials

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (News10)- Citing concerns for and maintaining the “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney tells News10’s Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case. In the hours following a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders

There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy