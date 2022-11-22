Read full article on original website
Related
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau's role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could've been committed by more than one person.
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit
A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
Documents related to the arrest of Delphi suspect Richard Allen could be unsealed
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today. The evidence which lead to Allen’s […]
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Prosecutor believes Delphi murder suspect did not act alone
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors do not believe the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana acted alone.Richard Allen, 50, was charged last month in the 2017 murders of two teenage best friends – Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.Arrested at the end of October and charged with two counts of murder, cameras were rolling on Allen for the first time Tuesday as he showed up to the Carroll County Courthouse in a Kevlar vest – with his arms and legs shackled. Allen's defense attorneys request for...
cbs4indy.com
Request for gag order in Delphi case
Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case. Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
NIPSCO worker dies while working on substation in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a death at a NIPSCO electric substation.A contractor working for Ryan Construction was killed at the Hanover Station in Cedar Lake on Friday morning.Police are investigating what led to the worker's death.
Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother
On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
Comments / 0