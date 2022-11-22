ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit

A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Prosecutor believes Delphi murder suspect did not act alone

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors do not believe the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana acted alone.Richard Allen, 50, was charged last month in the 2017 murders of two teenage best friends – Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.Arrested at the end of October and charged with two counts of murder, cameras were rolling on Allen for the first time Tuesday as he showed up to the Carroll County Courthouse in a Kevlar vest – with his arms and legs shackled. Allen's defense attorneys request for...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Request for gag order in Delphi case

Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case.  Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
DELPHI, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother

On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy