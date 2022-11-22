ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Former agent breaks down Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s market, potential contract

We’re nearing the Seahawks’ 11th game of the 2022 season and quarterback Geno Smith is still one of the most-talked about players in the NFL. And for good reason. Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage and has 18 total touchdowns through 10 games and has the Hawks at 6-4 and holding a playoff spot heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach

Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest.com

A Denver perspective of Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to Broncos

The Seahawks have a high bar to clear if they want to claim the winning side of the worst trade in NFL history. There’s the Falcons’ trade of Brett Favre to the Packers for a first-round pick. The Saints trading away their entire 1999 draft and a couple picks in 2000 for the pick that landed them Ricky Williams. The fourth-round pick the Patriots sent the Raiders in exchange for future Hall of Famer Randy Moss. The Chargers trading up one spot to select Ryan Leaf, the Bears trading up to take Mitch Trubisky. Cleveland’s shocking trade of Trent Richardson, the Vikings giving up the farm for Herschel Walker. Throw in the Colts trading John Elway if you want; Elway forced the trade, but also became a Hall of Famer. Add DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Cardinals for a second-round pick and David Johnson – if only the Cards could find a way to win with him.
SEATTLE, WA

