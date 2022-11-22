The Seahawks have a high bar to clear if they want to claim the winning side of the worst trade in NFL history. There’s the Falcons’ trade of Brett Favre to the Packers for a first-round pick. The Saints trading away their entire 1999 draft and a couple picks in 2000 for the pick that landed them Ricky Williams. The fourth-round pick the Patriots sent the Raiders in exchange for future Hall of Famer Randy Moss. The Chargers trading up one spot to select Ryan Leaf, the Bears trading up to take Mitch Trubisky. Cleveland’s shocking trade of Trent Richardson, the Vikings giving up the farm for Herschel Walker. Throw in the Colts trading John Elway if you want; Elway forced the trade, but also became a Hall of Famer. Add DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Cardinals for a second-round pick and David Johnson – if only the Cards could find a way to win with him.

