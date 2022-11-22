Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
MyNorthwest.com
Former agent breaks down Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s market, potential contract
We’re nearing the Seahawks’ 11th game of the 2022 season and quarterback Geno Smith is still one of the most-talked about players in the NFL. And for good reason. Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage and has 18 total touchdowns through 10 games and has the Hawks at 6-4 and holding a playoff spot heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
MyNorthwest.com
A Denver perspective of Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to Broncos
The Seahawks have a high bar to clear if they want to claim the winning side of the worst trade in NFL history. There’s the Falcons’ trade of Brett Favre to the Packers for a first-round pick. The Saints trading away their entire 1999 draft and a couple picks in 2000 for the pick that landed them Ricky Williams. The fourth-round pick the Patriots sent the Raiders in exchange for future Hall of Famer Randy Moss. The Chargers trading up one spot to select Ryan Leaf, the Bears trading up to take Mitch Trubisky. Cleveland’s shocking trade of Trent Richardson, the Vikings giving up the farm for Herschel Walker. Throw in the Colts trading John Elway if you want; Elway forced the trade, but also became a Hall of Famer. Add DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Cardinals for a second-round pick and David Johnson – if only the Cards could find a way to win with him.
NFL legend rips Cardinals defender on George Kittle touchdown: 'This is embarrassing'
NFL legend Troy Aikman had a lot to say about the Arizona Cardinals' lack of defense on the last touchdown the San Francisco 49ers scored Monday night.
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
Tony Dungy’s anti-Patriots bias was insufferable Thursday night
Tony Dungy was on the call Thursday for the New England Patriots’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, and his clear bias against Bill Belichick was insufferable.
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken star Jared McCann on Seattle’s Year 2 success, team’s confidence
The inaugural season was a tough one for the Seattle Kraken last year with the team recording just 60 points in the standings and finishing last in the Pacific Division. But through 18 games this season, things are clearly on the upswing for the NHL’s newest franchise. What’s allowing...
