Los Angeles, CA

Woman shot to death inside South Los Angeles apartment, police say

ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKMTY_0jKK9rDJ00

A woman was found shot to death late Monday night inside an apartment in South Los Angeles, according to police.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was found inside with gunshot wounds and was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where she later died, police said.

It's unclear if the woman, who has not yet been identified, was the intended target in the shooting.

LAPD Lt. Byron Roberts told Eyewitness News there were other occupants in the apartment but it does not appear they were injured.

Details regarding a suspect or suspects were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau's homicide division at 323-786-5100.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

ABC7

