ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

About 1,250 participate in 21st Hopkinsville Turkey Trot

About 1,250 runners, joggers and walkers made their way to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day morning for the 21st Annual Turkey Trot. There was ideal weather for the event that Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says has become a community tradition that continues to grow. Many families make the Turkey...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday

Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville high school student playing in Macy's Day parade

WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wevv.com

Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week

The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect

You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
WBKO

Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth

A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Meet the Trigg County Wildcats

Fans got a chance to see the 2022-23 Trigg County Wildcats and Lady Wildcats Monday. Here is a large gallery of the night that included players, cheerleaders, and a game with the coaches. 2022-23 Meet the Wildcats.
WBKO

Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy