Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
LA Council to Explore Third Party Homeless Count, Audit of Previous Counts
LAHSA — an independent, joint powers authority between the city and the county — has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every year since 2015, with the exception of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s count, released earlier this month, showed a 4.1% increase in the number...
Average Southland Gas Prices Set Thanksgiving Records
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their highest amounts for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping nearly every day over the past 50 days. The Los Angeles County average price of $5.179 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.712...
Power Shutoffs to more than 4,200 Riverside County Customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
Power Shutoffs Reported in Several Riverside County Communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in Hemet and Homeland first alerted at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southern California Edison website.
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold At Perris Gas Station
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Perris and is worth $15,329. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold a liquor store in San Juan Capistrano. It is also worth $15,329, the California Lottery announced.
More Santa Ana Winds, Wildfire Concerns on Tap for Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected for Thanksgiving — again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, and Acton and Mount Wilson.
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university . Regena...
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Huntington Park
A fire heavily damaged a warehouse in Huntington Park Tuesday but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 5800 block of Soto Street about 4:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The flames burned through the building’s roof, which partially collapsed, and the firefighters went...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October
A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Stanton; Person Detained
Firefighters knocked down a second-alarm house fire in Stanton Thursday that extended into an adjacent home, authorities said. One person was detained in connection with the blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority reported, but no further information about the arrest was immediately available. Firefighters dispatched at 8:31 a.m. to the...
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
Thanksgiving Windstorm in Forecast for Inland Empire
A Santa Ana windstorm is in store for the Inland Empire on Thanksgiving, with the San Gorgonio Pass and other locations likely to receive gusts over 50 mph, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. “An expansive surface high pressure system will stretch from Nevada to Colorado … a pattern that...
Nonprofit Backed by ACLU Settles Suit Over Deadly Force Law Interpretation
The ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a settlement Tuesday of a lawsuit in which a nonprofit organization sued the city of Pomona in a complaint that alleged police lobbying groups had created a misinformation campaign over a 2019 state law on officer shootings.
Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building in Jurupa Valley
A fire erupted Thursday inside a large commercial building in Jurupa Valley. The fire was reported at 8:01 a.m. in the 10000 block of Inland Avenue in Mira Loma, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said multiple resources were on the scene. The cause of the fire was...
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
Woman Found Dead in South LA Garage Fire
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a detached garage that caught fire in the South Los Angeles area. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 88th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said the garage had been converted...
Lightweight Navy Training Torpedo Found Off Dana Point Shore
A lightweight torpedo used for training was found by a boater off Dana Point Monday and recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb experts. Sean Sheehan told The Orange County Register he was out on the water looking for dolphins and whales when he spotted the torpedo about 30 feet away.
