State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
State Police are invesitgating a deceased body located in Lisbon
On November 24, 2022, around 1:15 p.m. State Police responded to Pray Road, in the town of Lisbon, for a deceased female found in a ditch on the side of the road. The victim has been identified Ashli E. Bernard, 25, of Massena, NY. The NYSP is being assisted by...
Woman's body found in St. Lawrence County, police say
LISBON, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the side of the road on Thursday. New York State Police said they found the body of 25-year-old Ashli Bernard, of Massena, in a ditch on Pray Road in Lisbon on Thursday. An autopsy was conducted...
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
Search underway for man missing from Rensselaer County
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. David Fearnley, 45, was last seen on Tamarac Road in Pittstown shortly after 8:00, Wednesday night, say investigators. They say the vehicle he was last seen driving was found just off the roadway in the area of...
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
NSYP: Hammond woman arrested following domestic dispute
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hammond woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in Morristown, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call and their investigation determined that 51-year-old Lisa Todd and another individual were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Police say Todd allegedly placed her forearm on the other person’s neck and applied pressure.
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
Cold Brook resident accused of felony assault, State Police say
FAIRFIELD- A local resident is accused of a felony offense in the wake of an assault investigation over the weekend, authorities say. Gino R. Erb, 29, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Erb is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause serious physical injury).
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Gas prices rising through Cortland County
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation
State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Rt.11.
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
