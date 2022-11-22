ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash. All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at New Freedom Farm

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m really grateful for everyone to be here.” That’s how New Freedom Farm’s founder Lois Dawn Fritz opened this year’s Thanksgiving celebration at the farm. Thankful. That’s how around 100 community members and veterans felt as they gathered for the...
BUCHANAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Uptown Martinsville celebrates 12 Days of Small Business Saturday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in Uptown Martinsville are celebrating 12 Days of Small Business Saturday. More than 20 businesses began participating in the week full of discounts and deals November 15. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce started the event to promote shopping small ahead of the holidays. “When you...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Autism Center students present holiday parade

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - What started as way to celebrate Thanksgiving during the pandemic returned for an encore Tuesday. Students at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center in Roanoke Co. presented their own holiday event, inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They’ve been working on their...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week. The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market. The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Holiday Inn coming to Mill Mountain Theatre

From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – sponsored by the Roanoke Arts Commission – roanokearts.org. With a look at some of the events coming up this weekend and in the near future.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Recent report shows boom in business and tourism in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism recently published its annual report, which showed positives in many categories for the Hill City’s post pandemic economy. “It’s always a moment to pause and look back on what the entire world, and country, and region, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen

Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
DANVILLE, VA

