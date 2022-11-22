ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.

