Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash. All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population....
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at New Freedom Farm
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m really grateful for everyone to be here.” That’s how New Freedom Farm’s founder Lois Dawn Fritz opened this year’s Thanksgiving celebration at the farm. Thankful. That’s how around 100 community members and veterans felt as they gathered for the...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Bargain hunting and holiday budgeting tips for families
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”This year, money is tight for most of us. Unlike Santa, we can’t afford to buy for every single person out there,” says Mary Jo Terry, a financial expert with Yrefy. But just like Santa, we should make a list and check it...
WDBJ7.com
Uptown Martinsville celebrates 12 Days of Small Business Saturday
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in Uptown Martinsville are celebrating 12 Days of Small Business Saturday. More than 20 businesses began participating in the week full of discounts and deals November 15. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce started the event to promote shopping small ahead of the holidays. “When you...
WDBJ7.com
Autism Center students present holiday parade
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - What started as way to celebrate Thanksgiving during the pandemic returned for an encore Tuesday. Students at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center in Roanoke Co. presented their own holiday event, inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They’ve been working on their...
WDBJ7.com
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stores across the Roanoke Valley are getting ready for a shopping rush over the next few days. Grocery and retail stores are making sure customers are served quickly and safely. Roanoke Co-Op’s marketing manager explained how employees are ready to keep the shelves stocked and the...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week. The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market. The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
WDBJ7.com
Parenting expert has tips for moms for actually enjoying Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gathering with friends and family is an absolute joy; however, for some moms, it can also be overwhelming. Making sure everything is perfect, the food is done on time, and cleanup is a breeze is a burden many moms feel during Thanksgiving. How do you get...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
wfirnews.com
Holiday Inn coming to Mill Mountain Theatre
From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – sponsored by the Roanoke Arts Commission – roanokearts.org. With a look at some of the events coming up this weekend and in the near future.
WDBJ7.com
Recent report shows boom in business and tourism in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism recently published its annual report, which showed positives in many categories for the Hill City’s post pandemic economy. “It’s always a moment to pause and look back on what the entire world, and country, and region, and...
wallstreetwindow.com
TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen
Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
Comments / 0