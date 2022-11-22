ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County

A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
WGAU

Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
HULL, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery

A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy