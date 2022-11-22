Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta
One person was arrested and tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, many of them toys, were recovered after deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Coweta County, officials said.
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man arrested for driving vehicle stolen in Hall County
A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Brannon Bowman, 47, of Cleveland was arrested over the weekend for theft by receiving stolen property, a felony, said Capt. Clay Hammond of White County Sheriff’s Office. Hammond said a deputy Saturday night saw...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air. Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting
A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot by suspect at Magic City, police say
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man appeared at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at Atlanta strip club, Magic City, located at 241 Forsyth Street SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Property theft and slew of traffic stop drug arrests, including a carload of out-of-state residents
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest – 57-yea- old Hiram man was arrested...
Comments / 7