Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council to Explore Placing Solar Panels Over LA Aqueduct
The City Council voted Tuesday to examine a proposal to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct, in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due to the...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university . Regena...
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs Reported in Several Riverside County Communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in Hemet and Homeland first alerted at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
mynewsla.com
Nonprofit Backed by ACLU Settles Suit Over Deadly Force Law Interpretation
The ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a settlement Tuesday of a lawsuit in which a nonprofit organization sued the city of Pomona in a complaint that alleged police lobbying groups had created a misinformation campaign over a 2019 state law on officer shootings.
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Set Thanksgiving Records
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their highest amounts for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping nearly every day over the past 50 days. The Los Angeles County average price of $5.179 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.712...
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
mynewsla.com
Public Health Department Offers Tips to Avoid Spreading Viruses at Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing, staying home when sick and...
mynewsla.com
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold At Perris Gas Station
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Perris and is worth $15,329. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold a liquor store in San Juan Capistrano. It is also worth $15,329, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Son Seeks Order Directing UCLA Doctors to Continue Mother’s Medical Care
A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that “comfort” steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Missing Senior in Huntington Park Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating a 79-year-old missing woman. Shirley Jewell was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. on foot in the area of the 700 block of West 84th Place in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jewell’s family believes she...
mynewsla.com
More Santa Ana Winds, Wildfire Concerns on Tap for Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected for Thanksgiving — again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, and Acton and Mount Wilson.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita Next Week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
mynewsla.com
Canines, Cats Available for Free at County Animal Shelters Saturday
To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz that retailers hope...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
Comments / 0