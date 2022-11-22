Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”

