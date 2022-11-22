ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Groveport schools to hold safety meeting tonight

By Karina Cheung
 2 days ago

GROVEPORT, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and place an emphasis on students, parents, and plans for the future.

Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short said he wants to see his community show up at the meeting.

“I myself and a graduate of Groveport High School,” he said. “I’m a proud Cruiser, so it personally hurts me to see what’s going on up there.”

The district has faced a number of incidents impacting student safety this school year.

About a week ago, a fight broke out at the high school , involving dozens of students and a school resource officer using pepper spray to break it up.

On a couple of occasions , Groveport Police have responded to calls for loaded guns on school grounds.

“To really make a difference, the public needs to show up in front of their elected officials and voice their concerns in person with those people and one thing so we can actually have it on the record and hold those people accountable make sure they are following up on decisions that are made,” Short said.

Parent Jean Pyper said she’s worried about what’s going on in school.

“I think it’s sad and kind of scary sometimes,” Pyper said.

The meeting has several discussion points on the agenda: creating parent and student board advisory councils, discussing a safety survey, and looking at plans for safety when it comes to short-term and long-term solutions.

“Parents, students, teachers, everybody that’s involved because they’re the ones that are possibly going to be affected for sure,” Pyper said.

Local first responders have met with the district twice in the past week to offer ideas on how they can assist, Short said. Now, it’s time for the community to have its voice heard.

“Ultimately, every decision that is going to affect safety at that building has to come from the district,” Short said. “So, they can take some of our advice, they can take advice from the community, and it’s up to them what they want to implement.”

Groveport schools take steps to improve safety

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – In response to a string of safety incidents including a loaded gun on school grounds and a fight involving dozens of students, the Groveport Madison School District hosted a safety meeting Tuesday. At that meeting, school board members were joined by high school administrators to discuss ways to get a better […]
