Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Disney Stock Leaps Following Bob Iger's Return

Bob Iger is back. As announced late Sunday evening, the veteran studio head has made an unexpected return to Disney and has reassumed his role as chief executive officer of the company. Iger had previously retired from his corporate positions in 2021, ending over two decades of serving as Disney's president and CEO. Bob Chapek, a 26-year Disney veteran in his own right, was announced as Iger's successor in February 2020 and was scheduled to take over all responsibilities once Iger officially exited Disney at the conclusion of 2021, which he did for the majority of 2022. This past summer, Chapek even inked a three-year extension to remain as Disney CEO but would depart the company just five months later.
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn that Bob Iger is returning to run The Walt Disney Company. News boss Kim Godwin addressed the shock development during ABC’s 9 a.m. editorial call, telling staffers there was “no warning” and imploring them to focus on their work, according to people who were on the call.Speculation within ABC News has turned...
murphysmultiverse.com

Bob Iger Returns as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Exits Company

Disney has been under constant fire for some time with a lot of uncertainty about where exactly the company is truly trying to head. Bob Chapek took over at a rather rough time, as streaming was still a booming market, and then suddenly the pandemic happened. No matter where one lies in regard to streaming’s future, Disney was all in long before Chapek took over and Bob Iger was still leading.
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Iger, The Great: With the Return of Hulu’s Hero, the Streamer Has New Options

Bob Iger has many things to address in his Disney return, including the inheritance of a $1.5 billion loss in direct-to-consumer business. However, he might want to focus more on the Disney streamer that actually turns a profit: Hulu. Iger has long been a fan of the service; he’s the guy that bought Fox’s one-third (and thus, controlling interest) as part of the studio’s mega-acquisition in early 2019, about a year before Bob Chapek succeeded Iger. One former Hulu insider told IndieWire that during his final months as CEO, Iger indicated the streaming service (a key part of the Disney Bundle...
CoinTelegraph

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO: Here’s the crypto connection

Metaverse-backer Bob Iger has announced a surprise return to his former role as CEO of Disney, taking over from now-former CEO Bob Chapek. While Iger is most well known for serving 15 years as the CEO of the global entertainment conglomerate, the Disney executive became known in the crypto community after becoming a director, adviser and investor in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.
BGR.com

Crazy rumor says Bob Iger might want to sell Disney to Apple

In a move worthy of HBO’s TV show hit Succession, Disney announced late on Sunday that Bob Iger is replacing Chapek as CEO. Chapek was the CEO of Disney for nearly three years. He was Iger’s pick for the job when he retired from his first tenure as CEO. Now, Iger’s new mission is to find another replacement. But Disney insiders now claim that Iger’s ultimate goal might be to sell the company, with Apple being the most likely buyer. We have seen speculation in the past that either Disney or Apple would be interested in such a deal. Previously, Iger...
disneytips.com

Is the Walt Disney Company Preparing to Fire the President of Lucasfilm?

Beginning with E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Kathleen Kennedy has had an extensive career producing some of the most iconic films of the 80s, 90s, and even 2000s. She’s worked on films such as the Jurassic Park franchise, the Indiana Jones franchise, the Back to the Future trilogy, and more. She’s also one of the co-founders of the production company Amblin Entertainment.

