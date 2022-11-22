ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Pasadena police release photos, video of suspect wanted for shooting 13-year-old

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2021.According to the Pasadena Police Department, teenager Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a sedan stopped in a parking lot across the road from his home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue.One suspect exited the car and fired two shots toward Moreno's home, one of which hit the 13-year-old boy killing him. "You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said last year. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."Police believe the car was a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion. They believe the suspect was a man wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Moreno's death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A man who was fatally shot in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel, 23,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October

A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being found shot in tent in Koreatown

Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, police located a man inside […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting

Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
STANTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Apartment

A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit, an LAPD officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

