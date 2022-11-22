Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTLA.com
2 brothers arrested in connection with car-to-car shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Officials with the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of two brothers in connection with the car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday that left one man injured and backed up traffic for miles. The suspects, 24-year-old Elijah Allen Green and his brother, 18-year-old Jaiden Allen Green,...
Koreatown Shooting Leaves One Dead
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in Koreatown, authorities said Wednesday.
Pasadena police release photos, video of suspect wanted for shooting 13-year-old
Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2021.According to the Pasadena Police Department, teenager Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a sedan stopped in a parking lot across the road from his home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue.One suspect exited the car and fired two shots toward Moreno's home, one of which hit the 13-year-old boy killing him. "You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said last year. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."Police believe the car was a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion. They believe the suspect was a man wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Moreno's death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A man who was fatally shot in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel, 23,...
LAPD Identifies Man Wanted in July Shooting of Two Tourists in Venice
Authorities Wednesday identified a man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously wounded.
Investigation Underway in Koreatown Shooting of Man
Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in grave condition Tuesday night after being shot by an unknown suspect at the intersection of South Mariposa Avenue and… Read more "Investigation Underway in Koreatown Shooting of Man"
mynewsla.com
Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October
A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
foxla.com
Social media influencer robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating yet another home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. The LAPD received a call at 3 a.m. Wednesday from a home believed to be used as an Airbnb in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, located near Bonnie Hill and Mulholland drives.
Man dies after being found shot in tent in Koreatown
Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, police located a man inside […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Officer-Involved Crash
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said.
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Apartment
A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit, an LAPD officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man's body discovered on Harbor Freeway in South L.A.
A man’s body was discovered today on a right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
