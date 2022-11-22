Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2021.According to the Pasadena Police Department, teenager Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a sedan stopped in a parking lot across the road from his home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue.One suspect exited the car and fired two shots toward Moreno's home, one of which hit the 13-year-old boy killing him. "You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said last year. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."Police believe the car was a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion. They believe the suspect was a man wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Moreno's death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

PASADENA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO