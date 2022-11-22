BetQL preview: What’s the probability that Bears beat Jets?

(BETQL) If you tailed the BetQL Model last week, you definitely cashed in. Not only did it give the Bears a 37.1% chance to beat the Falcons in Atlanta, but it projected the exact final score : Falcons 27, Bears 24. Hopefully you checked out our article right here on 670 The Score before kickoff!

This week, the Bears (3-8 SU, 4-6-1 ATS, 7-4 O/U) head to New York to take on the Jets (6-4 SU, 6-4 ATS, 3-7 O/U) and BetQL is giving Chicago a 31.1% chance to win outright. The projected final score: Jets 22, Bears 17.5. However, there’s a clear path to victory for the Bears: establishing the run. In wins, running back David Montgomery averaged 85.0 rushing yards and 0.75 rushing touchdowns and in losses, he averaged 57.0 rushing yards and 0.35 rushing scores. Therefore, if Chicago can get their RB1 going, they’ll have a solid chance to earn the victory. You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page .

Losers of four consecutive games and seven of their last eight, the Bears have gotten elite play from quarterback Justin Fields in recent weeks, but have been unable to put together full games in all phases. Check out more insight into this game on BetQL’s Best Bets Dashboard and bet it risk-free at BetMGM right now up to $1,000 if you don’t already have an account there!

Be sure to check out BetQL’s other best bets for the Bears-Falcons game , along with player prop values, live public and sharp data, betting trends, exclusive sportsbook offers and much more. The model has hit 67.7% of four-star and five-star NFL bets over the last month, so get started with a free trial now!