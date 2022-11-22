ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BetQL preview: What’s the probability that Bears beat Jets?

By Bet Ql
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQdwI_0jKK9CSs00

(BETQL) If you tailed the BetQL Model last week, you definitely cashed in. Not only did it give the Bears a 37.1% chance to beat the Falcons in Atlanta, but it projected the exact final score : Falcons 27, Bears 24. Hopefully you checked out our article right here on 670 The Score before kickoff!

This week, the Bears (3-8 SU, 4-6-1 ATS, 7-4 O/U) head to New York to take on the Jets (6-4 SU, 6-4 ATS, 3-7 O/U) and BetQL is giving Chicago a 31.1% chance to win outright. The projected final score: Jets 22, Bears 17.5. However, there’s a clear path to victory for the Bears: establishing the run. In wins, running back David Montgomery averaged 85.0 rushing yards and 0.75 rushing touchdowns and in losses, he averaged 57.0 rushing yards and 0.35 rushing scores. Therefore, if Chicago can get their RB1 going, they’ll have a solid chance to earn the victory. You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page .

Losers of four consecutive games and seven of their last eight, the Bears have gotten elite play from quarterback Justin Fields in recent weeks, but have been unable to put together full games in all phases. Check out more insight into this game on BetQL’s Best Bets Dashboard and bet it risk-free at BetMGM right now up to $1,000 if you don’t already have an account there!

Be sure to check out BetQL’s other best bets for the Bears-Falcons game , along with player prop values, live public and sharp data, betting trends, exclusive sportsbook offers and much more. The model has hit 67.7% of four-star and five-star NFL bets over the last month, so get started with a free trial now!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Patriots Inactives Reaction: Bad News For O-Line Vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots officially will be without two starting offensive linemen as they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. Center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both are inactive for Thursday’s primetime matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, removing two key contributors from a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Notable Jets Player

The New England Patriots have picked up New York Jets practice squad player Conor McDermott, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. McDermott was selected by the Patriots with a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played one snap for the Jets against New England this past weekend. The veteran offensive tackle...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Boston

Patriots lose to Vikings on Thanksgiving night

BOSTON -- The Patriots offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, leading to the most exciting game of the season for New England. But several mental mistakes cost the Patriots, who fell to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.Penalties and unforced errors did the Patriots in Thursday night, snapping the team's three-game win streak. New England now sits at 6-5 on the season.Hunter Henry didn't run out of bounds to stop the clock, costing the Patriots precious time before the half. Special teams had a rough night, as the Pats gave up a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbcsportsedge.com

A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy