Debt relief will never happen. The liberals controlled all of DC for the last two years and wouldn’t even bring up the legislation. Joe only tried to do it because he knew he couldn’t but could use it as election year fodder

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Kjerstin Laine, 30, owes over $110,000 in student debt from undergraduate and graduate programs. Laine's career in the nonprofit sector, in theory, offers a path to forgiveness. But interest means she's barely paid it off, and Biden's forgiveness is just a drop in the bucket. Like millions of student-loan borrowers,...
Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
