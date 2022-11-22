ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Daily Record

Celebrate Sean Clifford for who he is ... and how he's leaving Penn State

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAR0D_0jKK978U00

He may be the most polarizing quarterback in Penn State history.

And yet Sean Clifford talks as if he's perfectly proud of how he's ending his career, perhaps, the longest rollercoaster ride in school history.

When the senior quarterback truly does walk out of the Beaver Stadium tunnel Saturday for the final time, fans certainly expect to applaud and show their appreciation for the guy who's led their team for the past four years.

They probably will remember, though, from so many angles: from his promising beginning in 2019 to a littany of injuries that never quite knocked him out; from being benched to winning his job back, from a losing season to rebounds and recoveries to, of course, missed opportunities in the biggest games.

No one's thrown more passes and touchdowns at Penn State than Clifford. No one's completed more of his throws and for a better percentage and for more yards.

He's been an impressive runner and has taken a hard hit as well as any QB.

He's also been derided for not being able to beat Ohio State the past four years and Michigan the past two. He's been more of an expert game-managing quarterback than a precise, prolific thrower as a sixth-year senior. He's not made that significant performance jump, as some expected, like former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett did last year.

He's heard the smattering of boos during player announcements in Beaver Stadium, maybe even after during a game.

He's OK with it all, he's said a few times publicly over the past month. He reitterrated his appreciation for everything-Penn State during a Tuesday press conference. He called his fans the best in the country.

Best part of these Lions:A defense like no other? How Penn State is building now ... for later

“I’m proud to say I’m the luckiest quarterback in all of college football, to be able to start 23 games in Beaver Stadium. Nothing can beat that.

"I’ve always been here for the journey, I’ve always been here for the work and for the family. Are there goals I’ve fell short of? Yeah. But I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished, the teams I’ve been on and the things we’ve done over my past six years.

"From a program perspective, I think we’re in a really good place. And to just be a small spoke in that wheel is something I can’t thank the community enough."

He's done so much. He completed the first five passes of college career, way back in 2018 − including a school-record 95-yard play to Daniel George.

He's played the past two years with his younger brother Liam, even completing a couple of passes to him.

He's earned one degree in advertising and public relations and will get another this semester in journalism. He's started his own Name, Image and Likeness business.

James Franklin, a former college quarterback himself, has never coached someone quite like him.

What will Franklin remember most?

“Probably the biggest word for me with him is perseverance. That's probably what describes him best, throughout his Penn State experience. And I mean that from a positive perspective. ... I think that's one of the most important traits we can all have."

Clifford "has maximized his Penn State experience in the way I hope more of our guys do," Franklin said. "He's just handled it all with class."

He has one more shot in Beaver Stadium, against Michigan State, which he's played his very best against.

Then comes a bowl game, where he officially will turn the lead over to freshman Drew Allar and the other younger quarterbacks in the room.

Advice he would give his younger self?

"Yeah, I think it would just to be 'you.' Develop yourself over these times and never lose who you are because there’s going to be hardships, there’s going to be trials and tribulations, but, at the same time, it’s the man in the mirror who you need to be happy with.

"So for me, it’s all about, 'Can I lay my head on the pillow and know I’m doing right and working as hard as I can?'"

He said, as much as anything, he feels right with that.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

Comments / 2

Related
The Detroit Free Press

A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
EAST LANSING, MI
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
EAST LANSING, MI
WETM 18 News

Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.” More information regarding tickets can be found here. Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Chesney will kick off […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Here’s where you can park for free in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
LEWISBURG, PA
Farm and Dairy

First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
CARLISLE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale set for Dec. 5-9

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From Dec. 5-9, Lion Surplus will conduct a furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn. Items include beds, nightstands, artwork, mirrors, televisions, pillows, lamps, dressers, desks, chairs, armoires, ice buckets, garbage cans, and other miscellaneous items. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment is accepted via credit card, cash and checks. There will be no holds or presales and all items must be removed at the time of purchase.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Centre County Dairy Princess shares recipe for homemade whipped ream

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022/2023 Centre County Dairy Princess, Bailey Little has had a busy year representing the crown and promoting dairy throughout the area. She was kind enough to stop by the Studio 814 set to share an easy homemade recipe for whipped cream. Bailey says if you can do this, it will make even a store bought pie taste better. “One key thing here is you want to make sure your cream is chilled for it to really set,” says Little.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy