ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mental health thread running through learning recovery

By Sam Drysdale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoocN_0jKK94UJ00

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state’s top education officials warned Tuesday that Massachusetts’ schools still have a long road ahead when it comes to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to students’ mental health.

Ways to cope with anxiety and stress during the holidays

“We’ve only begun the process of learning recovery for all our students, and we’ll have to continue these efforts for years to come,” Secretary of Education James Peyser said at a Joint Committee on Education hearing.

While the declining academic performance of students across the country has been documented in students’ standardized test scores — and was part of the discussion at the committee hearing — educators and public officials also focused on the emotional well-being of Massachusetts students and how social emotional learning losses have contributed to academic regression.

“I think the biggest misstep that we made last year, when we came back to school at the start of the 21/22 school year, was that we were so hopeful about coming back to some sense of normalcy, that we did not anticipate the amount of dysregulation that we were going to encounter,” said Revere Superintendent Dianne Kelly, speaking on a panel of superintendents from around the state.

Education officials saw a “dramatic increase” in mental health challenges among students during periods of remote learning, including “feelings of isolation, depression, suicidal ideation, and disconnection,” Peyser said.

Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said when students returned to schools in-person, full-time last spring, the department asked schools to check in with students about their mental and physical well-being “first and foremost.”

“We knew that we had to take care of our kids’ most basic needs first: food security, housing security, and social emotional well being so they could return to school ready to learn,” Riley said.

Kelly said increasing the amount of instructional learning time built into the school day, to make up for time missed when students were at home learning virtually, “might not actually be the most effective use of time for our students.”

“Engaging in joyous learning activities and building community among students and staff, taking time to process difficult situations, will better equip students to successfully complete their regular school tasks,” she said.

DESE has released over $13 million in mental health funding through state and federal grants, and has increased the number of specialized support staff such as psychologists, nurses, guidance counselors, adjustment counselors and social workers in schools by 7 percent over the last few years, Riley said.

Also still left on the table is over $1.6 billion in federal emergency education funding — of which about 10 percent is intended to go toward mitigating mental and behavioral health issues, Peyser said Tuesday. So far, schools have only tapped about $965 million, or about 37 percent, of this $2.6 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief pot.

In her pitch to lawmakers, Kelly said school systems are still using standardized tests to measure success “as if nothing is different” since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading schools to dedicate insufficient time to students’ mental well-being.

“We message to educators, students and staff that the test is the most important thing. Schools will not devote adequate time to helping achieve a balance when they are assessed and measured in only one direction,” she said.

Kelly added that the statewide standardized testing in Massachusetts is more comprehensive than is required by federal law, and tests more grades.

“These are areas in which the legislature and Board of Education of Elementary and Secondary Education could make changes that would release some of the pressure on schools and provide more time for schools to focus on mental health needs,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Who is working on Thanksgiving?

Who are the people who work on Thanksgiving? First responders, police officers, fire fighters, men and women who serve overseas, and EMS workers are on to keep us safe. Healthcare workers are at the hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Couple reflects on winning Massachusetts' first lottery jackpot 50 years ago

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy