ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Herrell’s new holiday flavor: New England corn pudding ice cream

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWsik_0jKK92ir00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton has a new ice cream flavor for the holidays.

New England Corn Pudding Ice Cream

Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts

The ice cream is flavored with molasses and a special chewy corn meal. The pudding was historically called Indian Pudding that was featured around Thanksgiving since the 1700’s. Martha Stewart describes it as a classic Thanksgiving recipe from Jean Clapp of Ipswich, Massachusetts. It’s a custard that uses cornmeal, milk, molasses, and cinnamon.

“It was one of my favorite desserts throughout my life,” explained Judy Herrell. So, I just decided to try and make it into an ice cream flavor for others to enjoy.”

Herrell’s also features Cinnamon Nutmeg, Thanksgiving, Sweet Potato Pie, and Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream flavors available for pick up for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire County Sees a Flock of Thanksgiving Eve Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — While some may be busy preparing turkeys and sides for Thursday's big feast, others may want to go out on the town and connect with old friends the night before. The night before Thanksgiving, has become a popular bar night for adults largely because people are...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
yourislandnews.com

‘It was a different place’

It is Thursday, and I’m in North Adams, Mass. This morning it’s cold — 30 degrees — but I’m sitting inside brick walls that are three feet thick, looking out on the Hoosac River which runs just below the Eclipse Mill. After we won our...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy