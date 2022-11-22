Read full article on original website
After donation influx, San Antonio Food Bank no longer worried about low Thanksgiving inventory
Earlier this week, the nonprofit warned that it might run short ahead of Thanksgiving.
seguintoday.com
Business organization looking to attract new residents to downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — Downtown Seguin is the place to be this holiday season. Whether it’s to shop or take part in the number of holiday activities scheduled throughout the month of December, folks with the Downtown Business Alliance of Seguin are making sure families get that invitation to visit the heart of the city this holiday season.
San Antonio gains new charcuterie concept Graze Craze, which offers boards and boxes for events
Husband-and-wife team Ricardo Gutierrez Jr. and Helen Garcia are helming the new shop, located near North Star Mall.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market
A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
KENS 5
Buyers beware: San Antonio family warns about 'hazardous' heating blanket
Paige Bourquin says her ‘CURECURE’ electric blanket nearly caught fire. Reviews show others were also burned by their experience.
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
Meals on Wheels Delivering Thanksgiving to Homebound San Antonians
The nonprofit expects to deliver 2,2000 hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the San Antonio area.
H-E-B among San Antonio's few grocery store chains open on Thanksgiving
Don't wait until the last minute!
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
news4sanantonio.com
Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
KSAT 12
Affordable housing shortage impacting domestic violence survivor
SAN ANTONIO – Leaving an abusive situation is never easy, especially when you don’t have somewhere safe to go. A San Antonio woman is finding herself in that position due to an affordable housing shortage in the city. “We’ve been married almost 13 years, a little over 13...
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
news4sanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
San Antonio Current
The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio
Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
KTSA
San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
San Antonio home sales see steep decline for seventh month in a row
October was not a good month for home sales.
KTSA
H-E-B to celebrate 38th Annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The day after Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the holiday season, and H-E-B will be holding its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Travis Park. The event on Friday, November 25 is open to the public and the festivities begin at 3...
Billboards denouncing antisemitism pop up around San Antonio
Although the billboards can be found in six other cities, San Antonio is the first to have a message written in Spanish.
