Business organization looking to attract new residents to downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — Downtown Seguin is the place to be this holiday season. Whether it’s to shop or take part in the number of holiday activities scheduled throughout the month of December, folks with the Downtown Business Alliance of Seguin are making sure families get that invitation to visit the heart of the city this holiday season.
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Current

A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market

A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip

SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
