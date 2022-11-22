ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-year-old Saint Johns man plenty thankful for $2 million Florida Lottery jackpot

The drawing may have been three months before Thanksgiving, but it's likely a safe bet to say a Saint Johns man is plenty thankful to be the Florida Lottery's latest announced millionnaire.

James Moon, 66, claimed the $2 million top prize from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing on Aug. 19, the Lottery announced Tuesday, allowing for a new state law's 90-day grace period to release his name.

Moon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,555, according to the Lottery. He bought his Jackpot Triple Play ticket with the Combo Quick Pick option from Publix at 2750 Race Track Road.

Multi-state game:Who is the latest $1 million lottery winner in Jacksonville? This one played Cash4Life.

500X The Cash scratch-off:44-year-old Jacksonville man breaks recent absence of $1 million local Lottery winners

He matched the drawn numbers 2, 10, 12, 35, 40 and 42. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

Each $1 ticket comes with three sets of numbers to try to match. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set, and the second set will be randomly quick-picked. For an extra $1, the combo option will quick-pick the third set. Drawings take place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

