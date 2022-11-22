ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Looking for handmade holiday gifts? Check out these local Christmas Markets

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Personalize your gift giving this holiday season.

Shop local, handmade gifts at these Christmas markets in Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson and Sumner Counties.

Cheatham

Holiday Market and Christmas on MainSaturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.Location: Main Street, Pleasant View

Following the Christmas parade at 10 a.m., Pleasant View will continue the tradition of hosting a holiday market with music, food trucks, lights, Santa and a tree lighting from 4 – 7 p.m.

Christmas Flea MarketSaturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Location: Bethlehem Community Center

Families can visit with Santa from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and shop several holiday vendors.

Christmas in the ParkSaturday, Dec. 10, 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.Location: Pegram Park

Hop aboard the Pegram Express for this year’s event that will include Santa, food trucks, vendors, live music, various kids’ events and more.

Dickson

Manns MarketFriday, Nov. 25, noon – 7 p.m.Location: Hwy. 70 across from White Bluff City Hall

Shop Christmas trees, wreaths and garland, homemade sweets, jams and salsas and more.

Christmas on the SquareSaturday, Dec. 10, 5 – 7:30 p.m.Location: 21 Court Square, Charlotte, TN 37036-4935

The city of Charlotte's Annual Tree Lighting event has returned another year. Families can enjoy holiday and Christmas vendors, face painting, cookies and hot chocolate, a performance by Creek Wood High School Choir and more. Santa will arrive on a fire truck at 6 p.m.

Robertson

Greenbrier Christmas in the ParkSaturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Location: Louise Martin Ball Fields

Families can shop holiday vendors and food trucks, enjoy the petting zoo, ride a train, see Santa and more.

One Starry NightDec.2 and 3, 2022, 6 – 8:30 p.m.Location: Oasis Seventh-day Adventist Church

Hands-on activities include a live nativity, bakery, weaving, stone masonry, beading, marketplace, metal crafting, carpentry, aromatherapy, fish market and 3 Kings Escape Room

Sumner

Boutique Bazaar’s 9th Annual Christmas MarketFriday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Location: 1628 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

The 9th annual Christmas Market, held at the Bagsby Ranch, will fill about 40 acres with 100 local, handmade shops, boutiques, food trucks and more.

Holly Jolly Artisan MarketSaturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Location: The Streets of Indian Lake

Local artisan gift shopping, visits and photos with Santa and more will be available to guests beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. Other dates and times available online at facebook.com/StreetsofIndianLake.

Hendersonville High School Commando's Christmas Craft FairSaturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Location: Hendersonville High SchoolEnjoy the 6th semi-annual Commando's Craft Fair and shop more than 80 vendors with unique gifts, jewelry, crafts, home décor, clothing and more. Guests can also bid in a silent auction and see Santa during the event.

YulefestSaturday, Dec. 3, 5 – 8 p.m. Location: Historic Mansker’s Station in Moss-Wright Park

Step back in time and celebrate the holiday season in the 1780s with an evening full of musical entertainment, storytelling, carriage rides, refreshments, unique shopping and more. Visit Olde World Santa in his workshop.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

