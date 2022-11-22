ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt football linebacker Anfernee Orji says Tennessee matchup 'a playoff game'

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji said the matchup with Tennessee is "a playoff game" for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) will be going for bowl eligibility against the rival Vols (9-2, 5-2) at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). A win would be the first for the Commodores in the rivalry since 2018.

"It means everything," Orji said Tuesday. "It's a playoff game for us so just being able to have the opportunity to play for another game, that's just tremendous."

Coach Clark Lea said the Commodores are focused more on executing the team's identity and attempting to make a bowl game than the emotions of the rivalry. The players, too, were more focused on the gameplan than the pageantry.

Vanderbilt's equipment account hinted at having gold aspects of the uniforms for the game.

"This is a game that I grew up interested in and as I played here, obviously was very interested in and now as the coach, it means a lot," Lea said. "But again, my focus right now is on building this program, on the mission of building this program and recognizing exactly where we are and, and in the moment, rather than kind of defaulting to the emotions that I feel around the game, certainly the fight to extend our season is really important to us."

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

