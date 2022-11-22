ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner

Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
