WJTV 12
GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner
Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Cringe
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
