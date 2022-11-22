ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Traveling in South Florida for Thanksgiving? Expect busy roads and airports

By Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

As pandemic anxiety appears to be more widely assuaged, holiday travel is back with a roar, with this Thanksgiving holiday expected to be one of the busiest yet. That means crowded roads and long security lines at airports, with potentially no on-site parking.

But the more than 2 million Floridians traveling by car will catch a break, as statewide, gasoline prices fell in the past week.

"Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Jenkins said pump prices are likely going to continue to fall during the holiday season by as much as 30 cents per gallon, due to increased refinery production.

Airports: Expect longer security waits, scant on-site parking availability

More than 2 million people are projected to travel through the three major South Florida airports over the holiday, officials said.

Palm Beach International Airport anticipates roughly 100,000 departing passengers through Sunday, about the same or slightly more compared to last year.

On the menu this Thanksgiving: Turkey, with a side of inflation

Gas prices: As gas tax holiday ends, did Florida drivers save?

Critic's favorites: 6 best restaurants for Thanksgiving in Palm Beach County

“During the holiday week, passengers should expect slightly longer wait times at the security checkpoints, particularly for early morning flights, and reduced parking availability within certain parking areas due to the increased activity, so we are strongly encouraging passengers to plan ahead and arrive early,” said Nicole Hughes, manager of marketing and public information for PBIA.

The typical advice for arriving at the airport before a flight is two hours for a domestic flight and three hours for an international flight.

But for busy travel periods, you might need more time. Miami International Airport suggests arriving at least three hours before a domestic flight and 3.5 hours for international flights. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is forecasting 690,000 travelers through early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8xOW_0jKK7aoI00

Miami International is looking to welcome about 150,000 travelers per day in the 12-day period ending Nov. 29, translating to 1.8 million travelers. That’s about 14% more than last year for Fort Lauderdale, but a record for the Miami airport.

Parking garages at the Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports are expected to fill up fast. Consider getting a ride with family or friends, or using a ride-share service or public transportation. If you are still planning to park on-site, be sure to check the airports’ social-media pages for updates.

“While economic anxiety is increasing, travel remains strong, and it looks like people are unwilling to give up travel and experiences once again,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches.

The number of people who visited the county between July and September, 2.1 million, surpassed pre-pandemic levels, the county’s tourism marketing arm said. Hotel occupancy should be around 2019 levels at 73%, Pesquera said, with 1,300 rooms added to the inventory over the past three years.

Holidays arrive as pandemic travel surges despite economy worries

About 2.3 million more passengers have traveled through PBIA in the 12 months ending in September compared to the same time frame in 2021.

These figures could bode well for the rest of the year, as well as the remainder of Palm Beach's season.

“With this kind of momentum, we anticipate a very busy tourism season this winter in the Palm Beaches,” Pesquera said, noting that if their numbers are correct, tourism between October and March could mean a $3.8 billion economic impact to the area.

If you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. According to the American Automobile Association, 91% of the 2.9 million Floridians anticipated to travel will be doing so by car.

The best times to drive will be early morning or late evening on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, according to AAA. There’s a bit more wiggle room on Saturday, with the better times to drive being before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Expecting to help 411,000 stranded drivers, the association also suggests that drivers take a look at their cars’ tires, oil and other potential points of failure before getting on the road.

Florida drivers on average are paying about 9 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did last Thanksgiving, but prices are expected to drop more over the weekend, AAA said.

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Drop a line at hmorse@pbpost.com, call 561-820-4833 or follow her on Twitter @mannahhorse.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Traveling in South Florida for Thanksgiving? Expect busy roads and airports

Comments / 0

Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening

Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Port Everglades Cruise Parking Guide: Prices, Options, Tips

If your cruise is sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida you have a few parking options to consider. The most convenient parking is right at the port itself and will cost $15 per day to leave your vehicle there. But there’s a lot more to take into account. This article will explore everything you need to know about parking before your cruise from Port Everglades.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL
Toni Koraza

The Most Expensive Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is becoming the new go-to state in the country. With its desirable weather, stunning beaches, and world-renowned theme parks, settling in Florida has become a crucial stage of the American dream. In addition, Floridians enjoy low taxes, business pro-climate, and strong leadership.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy