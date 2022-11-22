Read full article on original website
Quincy Sparkle, light parade and tree lightning Dec. 2
Friday, December 2nd marks our 32nd Annual Sparkle celebration; an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment! The magic begins at 5:00 p.m., with businesses staying open late for some fantastic Christmas shopping. At 5:30 we welcome back Beautiful Feet Dance Company to perform on the Courthouse steps; it’s been a...
Reminder: Time to get your entry forms in for the Taylorsville Light Parade
Organizers of the Taylorsville Light Parade — set for this Saturday, Nov. 26, are encouraged to get their entry forms submitted as soon as possible. This 21st annual event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at the Indian Valley Museum, which will be open for visitors. See details and the entry form below.
QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday
Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
Eat in or take out Thanksgiving dinner at the Nov. 23 Quincy Community Supper
The Quincy Community Supper Core Team is pleased to announce the return of in-house dining on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church at 282 Jackson Street. Guests will be able to choose to enjoy their meal...
Quincy Rotary delivers meals to homebound seniors
Quincy Rotary members spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering meals to homebound seniors that were made by Safeway. In front. Herschel Beail, left, and John Flanigan. Behind them from left: Marcia Price, Kathy Beail, Lisa Kelly, Karen Kleven, Beth Reid, Mike Flanigan and John Breaux. Back row is Andy Ryback, Kim and Killian from Safeway who made the meals, and Rick and David Leonhardt. Photo submitted.
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway
The Christmas season is here and the Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway. The trees and wreaths have been placed with pink and blue angels for community members to take. The angels can be found at the Graeagle Market, Mohawk Community Resource Center, Leonard’s Market, Plumas Bank, Feather River Co-op, and 7-11. Gifts purchased for needy children must be new and unwrapped and delivered to Plumas Bank and/or Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative by Dec. 9.
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 14-20: Animal drama and seasonal weather hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 14-20 November 14. Tree house.
CHP releases details on concrete truck incident
The California Highway Patrol released information today on a concrete truck that overturned on Highway 70 west of Graeagle on Nov. 21 at 9:20 a.m. The incident briefly shut down the highway. According to the report, Kolby Elzea, 21, of Taylorsville, was driving a 2016 Mack concrete truck westbound on...
William Michael Engman – November 19, 2022.
William Michael Engman passed away on 11/19/2022 in Reno, NV at the age of 63. He was born in Reno, NV, but spent nearly his whole life in the Susanville area. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Stacy Engman. His daughters: Sara Schortz (Matt), Savannah Carpenter (John) and Taylor Blakely (Will). His mother Terry Nelson. His sisters: Michelle Nunez, Heidi Mahnke and Lisa Nelson. His grandchildren Tannin Schortz, Michael Cox, Guinevere Cox and Amelia Carpenter.
Portola plays for the championship tonight in Fall River
The Portola High School Tigers football players are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play this season. They took their team and fans all the way to the 2022 Northern Section Championship Football Playoffs and beat the Biggs Wolverines in front of the Portola fans on their home field on Nov. 18! After that victory there is just one game left in the season — the final championship game with the undefeated Fall River Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Fall River.
Suspect in shooting near Chico business arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Chico business at the beginning of the month. Officers said a man was shot in the arm on the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near East 1st Avenue, on Nov. 7. The suspect took off...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
Police: Bomb squad called to Paradise after driver found with pipe bomb, drugs and machete
PARADISE, Calif.- The bomb squad was called to Paradise Monday night after police said a motorcyclist was found with a pipe bomb, drugs and a machete. The incident started around 10:30 Monday night when an officer pulled over a motorcyclist at Clark and Elliott Roads. The driver was identified as...
Notice of First Case Management Conference, Vieira vs Dixon
PLAINTIFF(S)/PETITIONER(S) DEFENDANT(S)/RESPONDENT(S) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Family Law Case Management Conference has been set for December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM to be held in the Department 2 of the Superior Court, located at 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971. Petitioner or counsel for Petitioner is...
