The Portola High School Tigers football players are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play this season. They took their team and fans all the way to the 2022 Northern Section Championship Football Playoffs and beat the Biggs Wolverines in front of the Portola fans on their home field on Nov. 18! After that victory there is just one game left in the season — the final championship game with the undefeated Fall River Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Fall River.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO