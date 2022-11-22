ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV Reminds Virginians to "Click It or Ticket"

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - As millions of Virginians begin to take to the roads ahead of Thanksgiving, the DMV is reminding people that seat belts are legally required in Virginia. Last year, there were 110 alcohol-related crashes in Virginia over the Thanksgiving holiday, resulting in 1 death and 61 injuries. This year, the DMV is reminding everyone that seat belts are a legal requirement and asking celebrants to choose a designated driver ahead of time if drinking is part of their holiday plans. Out of all those killed by drunk drivers nationally, 51% weren't wearing seat belts.

Every Thanksgiving, Virginia draws particular attention to its "click it or ticket" policy -- those pulled over in Virginia not wearing required seat belts will face tickets and other penalties.

Most DMV locations will be closed for the holiday, but services will still be available online.

