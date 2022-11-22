ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Gwendoline Christie talks joining Wednesday and her character's fate

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 1. In some ways, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was an obstacle for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) throughout Wednesday's first season. But in other ways, she was her ally. And ultimately, it was Weems who stepped up and helped Wednesday prove that Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was controlling the monster. However, as a result, Weems ended up as one of the season's casualties.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Tyla

Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born

Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Elle

Zendaya and Tom Holland See a ‘Real Future’ Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together publicly for more than a year, and rumored to have been together much longer. A source tells US Magazine that the two Spider-Man stars are getting closer all the time and seem “serious and permanent.”. “They’re both in settling-down mode and are...
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
EW.com

Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch

Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingThe Best Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals on Amazon Though...
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
EW.com

Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
Looper

Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.

