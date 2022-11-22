Read full article on original website
EW.com
Gwendoline Christie talks joining Wednesday and her character's fate
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 1. In some ways, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was an obstacle for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) throughout Wednesday's first season. But in other ways, she was her ally. And ultimately, it was Weems who stepped up and helped Wednesday prove that Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was controlling the monster. However, as a result, Weems ended up as one of the season's casualties.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lea Michele may have just become Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s most controversial opening act
It’s hard to think of a more fitting way to open the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade than with a performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” by the recently revamped cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl, which unfortunately (or fortunately?) includes Glee‘s controversial leading lady Lea Michele as Fanny Brice.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
EW.com
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Elle
Zendaya and Tom Holland See a ‘Real Future’ Together
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together publicly for more than a year, and rumored to have been together much longer. A source tells US Magazine that the two Spider-Man stars are getting closer all the time and seem “serious and permanent.”. “They’re both in settling-down mode and are...
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels
More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65
Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
EW.com
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel
When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingThe Best Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals on Amazon Though...
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
EW.com
Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
'The Walking Dead' star almost thought she was going to have her baby while they were making the series finale
Eleanor Matsuura was nearing the end of her pregnancy when "TWD" was wrapping up filming for its final, 11th season.
