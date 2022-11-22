Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: Nov. 22 — Riley’s Jerky was the place to be last weekend
The place to be last weekend was truly Riley’s Jerky on Highway 89 as they celebrated their grand re-opening complete with ribbon cutting and long lines for a free jerky giveaway. It was somehow comforting to see the familiar packaging back again — you know how you don’t realize how much you missed something until you see it after a long time? Yeah, that’s the feeling. Their grand opening was complete with music, food, Quintopia pouring their brews. Hundreds of people showed up for the event.
Plumas County News
EPCAN offers annual Holiday Food Baskets – Sign up by Dec. 9
Holiday season is upon us and the Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network (EPCAN), the local food bank in Portola, is getting ready for its annual distribution of holiday food baskets for those in need of a little assistance. Hams have been purchased with a generous donation from the Salvation Army. Chickens and all the dinner trimmings have been purchased with donations from individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in our communities.
Plumas County News
Quincy Sparkle, light parade and tree lightning Dec. 2
Friday, December 2nd marks our 32nd Annual Sparkle celebration; an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment! The magic begins at 5:00 p.m., with businesses staying open late for some fantastic Christmas shopping. At 5:30 we welcome back Beautiful Feet Dance Company to perform on the Courthouse steps; it’s been a...
Plumas County News
QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday
Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
Plumas County News
Looking for the Best Carrot Cake in Plumas County, and more!
The pressure became too much! Who really does make the best carrot cake in Plumas County? We have to know and the folks at Sav Mor Foods and the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation are going to find out. Over six months, beginning in December, residents of Plumas County can finally put their recipes where their mouths are (you know what we mean!) and compete for the title of “Best of Plumas County.”
Plumas County News
Reminder: Time to get your entry forms in for the Taylorsville Light Parade
Organizers of the Taylorsville Light Parade — set for this Saturday, Nov. 26, are encouraged to get their entry forms submitted as soon as possible. This 21st annual event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at the Indian Valley Museum, which will be open for visitors. See details and the entry form below.
Plumas County News
Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway
The Christmas season is here and the Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway. The trees and wreaths have been placed with pink and blue angels for community members to take. The angels can be found at the Graeagle Market, Mohawk Community Resource Center, Leonard’s Market, Plumas Bank, Feather River Co-op, and 7-11. Gifts purchased for needy children must be new and unwrapped and delivered to Plumas Bank and/or Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative by Dec. 9.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart
In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 14-20: Animal drama and seasonal weather hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 14-20 November 14. Tree house.
Plumas County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, LAFCO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PLUMAS Local Agency Formation Commission. A Sphere of Influence Update for the Beckwourth Fire Protection District, Eastern. Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Gold Mountain Community Services District, and. Sierra Valley Fire Protection District. LAFCO is required to conduct a Sphere of. Influence Update consistent...
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on concrete truck incident
The California Highway Patrol released information today on a concrete truck that overturned on Highway 70 west of Graeagle on Nov. 21 at 9:20 a.m. The incident briefly shut down the highway. According to the report, Kolby Elzea, 21, of Taylorsville, was driving a 2016 Mack concrete truck westbound on...
Plumas County News
Notice of First Case Management Conference, Vieira vs Dixon
PLAINTIFF(S)/PETITIONER(S) DEFENDANT(S)/RESPONDENT(S) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Family Law Case Management Conference has been set for December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM to be held in the Department 2 of the Superior Court, located at 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971. Petitioner or counsel for Petitioner is...
