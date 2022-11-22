Opioid deaths in Wisconsin spiked in 2021: Madison expert weighs in on the possible reasons for this increase

Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021
Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
Rock Co. officials concerned over growing number of cocaine-fentanyl overdoses
Officials in Rock County say they're seeing a distressing trend: a growing number of overdose deaths as a result of cocaine being mixed with fentanyl.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
wpr.org
Wisconsin pharmacies contend with amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illnesses surge
Children and parents aren't the only ones feeling the strain of this year's respiratory virus season. Manufacturers of the antibiotic amoxicillin are also struggling to keep up. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added amoxicillin to its list of nationwide drug shortages on Oct. 28. That shortage hasn't let up,...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
UW Health doctors warn of bacteria’s growing resistance to antibiotics
MADISON, Wis. — The bacteria that cause illnesses like strep throat and ear infections is becoming more resistant to the drugs used to it, UW Health doctors warned Monday. Doctors tend to use antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin to fight bacteria, however, over time those drugs become less effective or even ineffective as the bacteria develop resistance. This antimicrobial resistance...
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
wiproud.com
Mayo Clinic gives warning about seasonal illnesses
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds. Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wisconsin. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks. Doctors...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Gov. Evers, First Lady encourage Wisconsin to shop local over holiday season
The Governor's proclaimed November 26 through December 31 as "Shop Small Wisconsin", encouraging people to support Wisconsin's Main Streets and small businesses.
cwbradio.com
Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
Fox11online.com
Respiratory viruses on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin: How to protect yourself and family
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin medical professionals are seeing a rise in viruses, and not just in children. They say it's important to take precautions as families prepare to gather for the holidays. "The viruses are coming back," said Dr. Mark Cockley, chief clinical officer for ThedaCare. Cockley says there is...
wortfm.org
Report Estimates $6.5 Billion Budget Surplus in Wisconsin
The state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $6.5 billion dollars by the end of this fiscal year – that is, by the end of June, 2023. The projected surplus only includes figures from the state’s general funding pool, and does not include an additional $1.7 billion in “rainy day” funds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
Comments / 0